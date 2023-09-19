Trash from all NYC businesses must be in containers starting in March: Mayor Adams

New York City will expand its war on rats and trash next spring when it begins requiring all businesses to use vermin-proof containers when setting trash out on sidewalks for pick up.

The new rule, which Mayor Adams and his Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch unveiled Tuesday, builds on a prior requirement rolled out in June mandating that food-related businesses use secure containers when setting out their garbage.

Adams credited that previous rule with leading to a 20% dip in complaints to the city about rats and predicted that the new containerization push would help the Big Apple become the “cleanest big city in America.”

“We are going after those black trash bags that everyone has complained about for years,” the mayor said during a press conference outside Gray’s Papaya on the Upper West Side. “This is a huge deal. We’re talking about now 50% of our trash will be in containers in this city.”

The new rule goes into effect March 1 next year.

Adams labeled the ubiquitous trash bags as “public enemy number two” and a “co-conspirator” with rats, which he said are tops on his public enemy list.

Over the years, he has turned his hatred of rats into what has become a go-to schtick for him.

Before ascending to City Hall, in his role of Brooklyn borough president, Adams famously demonstrated how to do away with the pesky cheese-eaters by killing them in a vat of caustic fluid. As mayor, he’s appointed a rat czar and has had to deal with citations from his own administration about a rat infestation at the Brooklyn rowhouse he owns.

On Tuesday, Adams said his latest policy would be phased in with warnings to businesses that violate the new rules, but added that the city would take a more aggressive footing and issue fines if owners don’t comply with the new container rules.

According to Tisch, part of the reason the city’s rolled out its containerization efforts in phases is to ease owners into the new rules and perform outreach to explain how they’ll work.

Before summonses are issued there will be a one-month warning period in which the city plans to issue only ticket warnings.

“The idea being that any business that’s not in compliance should get an opportunity through that warning period before they receive a summons,” she said.

Tisch noted that other big cities like Paris, Barcelona and Amsterdam have all instituted container requirements — and that the result in those places has been much cleaner streets.

“The trash revolution is a trash evolution, and these bins are part of a solution to reduce the trash pollution,” said Tisch.