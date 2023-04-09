Traton (ETR:8TRA) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Traton (ETR:8TRA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Traton:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = €2.3b ÷ (€58b - €23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Traton has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Traton's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Traton here for free.

So How Is Traton's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Traton in recent years. The company has employed 42% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.4%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Traton's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 33% over the last three years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Traton (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

