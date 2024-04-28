Traton's (ETR:8TRA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Traton SE's (ETR:8TRA) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €1.50 on 18th of June. This will take the annual payment to 4.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Traton's stock price has increased by 45% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Traton's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Traton's dividend was only 28% of earnings, however it was paying out 266% of free cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Traton's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2020, the annual payment back then was €1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €1.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Traton has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Traton's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Traton's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Traton (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

