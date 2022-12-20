Trauma Fixation Market to Surge USD 20,528.35 Million with CAGR of 10.3% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Demand, and Revenue Outlook

MELBOURNE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Trauma Fixation Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are evaluated in the Trauma Fixation report. This market report encompasses vital aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Trauma Fixation industry. Moreover, Trauma Fixation market research report combines all-inclusive industry analysis with precise estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with maximum industry clarity for strategic decision making. The global Trauma Fixation market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands.

Global trauma fixation market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 20,528.35 million by 2029. The major factors driving the growth of the trauma fixation market are rise in prevalence and incidence of bone fractures, growing geriatric population, wide range of products offered by market players leading the trauma fixation market to grow in future.

Trauma fixation refers to a number of treatment approaches, but usually concerns bone fractures. As bone must be stabilized to heal properly, hardware implantation is a standard method of treatment. This can come in the form of external or internal fixation.

Trauma devices are one of the clinical methods used in trauma care depending on injury severity. Trauma refers to any form of physical injury caused by some external source, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains & strains and burns. These tools are used particularly in long bones for cases like fractures. The other areas covered in the trauma devices include upper extremities and lower extremities such as knee, joint, leg, and spine among others. In addition, there is a shift in trauma devices of polymeric materials for better outcome. These include majorly bone fixation components such as screws and plates.

Trauma as any wound or injury resulting from the application of force or violence to a living body. Under that definition, medical professionals face an exhaustive range of complications. Among the most common are bone fractures or conditions that attack bone tissue, such as tumors. Trauma fixation devices are an essential, frontline treatment for bone fractures and tissue degeneration, and are among the oldest devices still in modern use. Although these devices have been in use for many decades, trauma fixation devices are constantly being iterated. Perhaps the most promising avenue of development is enhancing device engineering using high-performance plastics.

The trauma fixation industry provides details of market share, new developments, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the Trauma Fixation market are:

Weigao group,

Orthofix Medical Inc,

CONMED Corporation,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

OsteoMed,

Invibio Ltd,

Medtronic,

Smith & Nephew,

Zimmer Biomet,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Stryker,

Implantate AG,

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.,

Inion OY,

Arthrex Inc.,

Jeil medical corporation,

Bioretec ltd

Key Industry Segmentation: Trauma Fixation Market

Product Type

External Fixator Devices

Internal Fixator Devices

Application

Shoulder and Elbow

Hand and Wrist

Foot and Ankle

Craniomaxillofacial

Tibia

Knee

Spinal

Pelvic

Hip and Femur

Material

Metallic Implant (Steel, Titanium and Other)

Hybrid Implant

Bio Absorbable

Carbon Fiber (Thermoplastic)

Grafts and Orthobiologics

End User

Hospitals

Trauma centers

Ambulatory center

Distribution Channel

Direct tender

Retail sales

Online Sales

Regional Analysis/Insights: Trauma Fixation Market

The trauma fixation market report is further segmented into major countries including U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific in global trauma fixation market dominates the market in terms of CAGR and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in global. U.S. is dominating due to the presence of major market players which provide the wide drug portfolio and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region while Germany is dominating due to the flexible range of choices of services and extensive coverage to population. China is dominating due to increase in the patient pool especially the geriatric population is exponentially increasing.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Trauma Fixation Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Trauma Fixation Market, By Product Type

8. Global Trauma Fixation Market, By Application

9. Global Trauma Fixation Market, By Material

10. Global Trauma Fixation Market, By End User

11. Global Trauma Fixation Market, By Distribution Channel

12. Global Trauma Fixation Market, By Region

13. Global Trauma Fixation Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

Table of contents

