U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7780
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,959.55
    +1,282.53 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Travel Advisory: REMINDER - On August 9th, new public health measures will come into force affecting travel to Canada

·8 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency

Beginning on August 9th, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. EDT, fully vaccinated United States (U.S.) citizens and permanent residents will be eligible to enter Canada for discretionary (non-essential) reasons, such as tourism, however these individuals must:

  1. be fully vaccinated: to be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days prior to entering Canada. Currently, those vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

  2. be residing in and travelling from the U.S.;

  3. have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken in the U.S. (antigen tests are not accepted);

  4. be asymptomatic;

  5. submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN, including proof of vaccination in English or French;

  6. be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and,

  7. take a test on arrival, if required.

Additional measures will also take effect on August 9th at 12:01 a.m. EDT. These include but are not limited to the following:

  • Allowing discretionary (non-essential) travel for fully vaccinated French citizens who reside in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and have only been in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the United States or Canada 14 days before their arrival in Canada.

  • U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are habitual residents of Hyder (Alaska), Northwest Angle (Minnesota) or Point Roberts (Washington) will be eligible to enter Canada to carry out everyday functions and access goods and services within their neighbouring Canadian communities, regardless of vaccination status, so long as they remain in those communities while in Canada.

  • Travellers arriving by marine mode will be required to provide proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test result taken before arriving in Canada. They will also be required to submit their mandatory information including their proof of vaccination and suitable quarantine plan in ArriveCAN before or when entering Canada. If a boat does not land in Canada, doesn't make contact with another boat, doesn't moor or anchor while in Canadian waters, other than anchoring in accordance with the right of innocent passage under international law, the travellers will not be required to submit a pre-arrival test or their mandatory information via ArriveCAN.

  • Fully vaccinated French citizens who reside in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, and U.S. citizens and permanent residents arriving by air who are seeking to enter Canada for a discretionary (non-essential) purpose must submit their mandatory information, including their proof of vaccination, using ArriveCAN (mobile app or by signing in online) before they board their flight to Canada. Travellers who are unable to show their ArriveCAN receipt – either on their mobile device or a printed copy – will not be allowed to board their flight.

  • Government approved accommodation (GAA) will be eliminated for all travellers.

  • International arrivals will be expanded to the following airports: Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, Ottawa MacDonald Cartier International Airport, Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, and Edmonton International Airport.

  • Mandatory randomized testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving at designated ports of entry will be implemented.

It is important to note that travellers arriving before 12:01 a.m. EDT on August 9th will not benefit from these eased border measures.

While Canada is moving forward with these measures, it's important to note that the U.S is not opening its land border to Canadians for discretionary (non-essential) travel at this time. For information about U.S. requirements, please contact U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Mandatory pre-arrival molecular test result

Travellers eligible to enter Canada continue to be required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Canada or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. They must provide proof of their test result to a Government of Canada official at the border. Antigen tests are not accepted.

Mandatory submission of information including digital proof of vaccination via ArriveCAN

Fully vaccinated travellers must submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using ArriveCAN (mobile app or by signing in online) within 72 hours before arriving at the border (or when entering Canada by marine mode). A new version of ArriveCAN will be released on August 9, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Importantly, individuals travelling on or after August 9 should submit their information after this time. Travellers using the App must ensure they have the most up-to-date version available in the Google Play Store or the App Store for iPhone as of August 9th.

If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them.

Again, it is important to note that fully vaccinated French citizens residing in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, and U.S. citizens and permanent residents, arriving by air, who are seeking to enter Canada for a discretionary (non-essential) purpose must submit their information using ArriveCAN (App or website) before they board their flight to Canada. Travellers who are unable to show their ArriveCAN receipt – either on their mobile device or a printed copy – will not be allowed to board their flight.

In addition to their ArriveCAN receipt, travellers must retain a copy (paper or electronic) of their proof of vaccination and the originals of any certified translations available for verification at the border and for 14 days following their entry to Canada.

New border testing surveillance program for fully vaccinated travellers

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, still require a pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result. However, effective August 9th, there will be a modification to the current testing approach for fully vaccinated travellers at the border to a surveillance program. This surveillance program will allow the Government of Canada to meet its responsibility for protecting the health of those in Canada while minimizing burden on individual travellers and bolstering program sustainability.

A border testing surveillance program for fully vaccinated travellers represents a shift away from testing all travellers on arrival in Canada towards a focus on tracking COVID-19 activity and identifying new variants, including ones capable of vaccine escape.

Fully vaccinated travellers will not need to take a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. All travellers who are randomly selected for the border testing surveillance program must complete the mandatory testing requirements. Failure to do so may result in fines. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers.

Vaccinated parents travelling with unvaccinated children

Effective August 9th, unvaccinated children under 12 years of age of fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians will be exempt from quarantine that will allow them to accompany their parents/guardians, provided they follow enhanced public health measures.

Unvaccinated children between the ages of 12-17 and dependent children (18+) due to a mental or physical condition are permitted to enter Canada with their fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians, but are subject to the 14-day quarantine.

All unvaccinated children (except those under 5 years of age) will remain subject to the day 1 and day 8 testing requirements. Provinces and territories may have more stringent rules around people who have recently returned from travel.

Testing and quarantine is still required for travellers who are not fully vaccinated

Other than the changes for habitual residents of Hyder (Alaska), Northwest Angle (Minnesota) or Point Roberts (Washington), there are no changes to testing and quarantine requirements for other travellers who are not fully vaccinated but eligible to enter Canada such as those entering by right – Canadian citizens, permanent residents and persons registered under the Indian Act. They are still subject to quarantine, all testing requirements (pre-arrival, upon arrival/day-1 and on day 8) and the mandatory submission of travel, contact and quarantine information via ArriveCAN.

Get informed and be prepared

Before heading to the border, travellers should inform themselves and fully understand their obligations by ensuring their eligibility to enter Canada and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada Web page.

Travellers to Canada may experience delays at the border due to the enhanced public health measures. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times. The CBSA thanks travellers for their collaboration and patience.

Upcoming changes for all other fully vaccinated foreign nationals

On September 7, 2021, provided that Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remains favourable, the Government of Canada intends to allow discretionary (non-essential) travel by travellers from any country who have been fully vaccinated with Government of Canada-accepted vaccines at least 14 days prior to entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements. More information will be made available soon.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c8884.html

Recommended Stories

  • Canada-U.S. border opening: COVID-19 fourth wave won't come from American travellers, Canada's top doctor says

    As Canadians prepare to welcome Americans across the Canada-U.S. border on Monday, Canada's top doctors are stressing that domestic COVID-19 transmission is most likely to drive a fourth wave of the pandemic.

  • Sen. Lummis: new crypto amendment 'is going to pass'

    Senator Cynthia Lummis joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the new crypto amendment.

  • Biden Snubs Tesla, Top U.S. Seller of EVs, at Event Touting EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden invited what used to be called Detroit’s big three automakers to the White House to promote sales of electric vehicles -- leaving off the guest list the company that sells more than any other: Tesla Inc.“Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited,” Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, said in a tweet.Also left out: Nissan Motor Co., whose Leaf was a pioneer in electric cars, Honda Motor Co., the first Japanese automaker to promise to phase out gasoline-powered ca

  • White House: Tesla not invited to EV event because it's focused on 3 biggest employers of UAW members

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday addressed Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet that it was "odd" his company wasn't invited to a White House event later in the day tied to the Biden administration's moves on electric vehicles. "Today it's the three largest employers of the United Auto Workers and the UAW president who will stand with President Biden," Psaki told reporters, though she added that the administration looks forward to having a range of partners. Musk has faced a legal fight

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Charlotte's Web Stocks Are Hopping Today

    A flurry of marijuana-related amendments in the Senate boost the prospects for marijuana -- and CBD as well.

  • Fed skepticism builds over the need for a digital dollar

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung breaks down Fed's Waller’s skepticism of a Central Bank digital currency improving U.S. payments and outlook on the Fed tapering its bond purchases.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500, close at records as jobless claims decline; Cigna slumps

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels ever on Thursday after data showed U.S. unemployment claims declined further last week, along with other mixed economic data in anticipation around Friday's job's report. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the Labor Department's report showed. "The directional change has continued to be improving in the last few weeks and now it's a new low since beginning the pandemic," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • The Fed will crash the market if they increase interest rates: Opimas CEO

    Octavio Marenzi, Opimas CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the Fed, inflation concerns, and outlook on emerging markets.

  • Crypto rules in infrastructure bill show Washington's 'misunderstanding' of digital assets: Senator

    A bipartisan trio of senators is trying to change a cryptocurrency provision in the infrastructure bill that the industry warns will have a 'devastating' impact on the space. As it stands, the infrastructure bill aims to raise revenue by cracking down on cryptocurrency tax reporting.

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.

  • The emergency is over. The Fed should bring its firetrucks back to the station

    When notified of an emergency like a high-rise fire, which could be either very serious or a mild annoyance, firefighters assume the worst. Now imagine the Federal Reserve is our financial fire department. Fire Chief Jerome Powell himself said so, repeatedly begging Congress to deal with unemployment and business failures more effectively.

  • Biden just announced the most significant regulation of carbon emissions in US history

    The Biden administration announced on Aug. 5 that it will re-instate fuel efficiency standards for cars that were first rolled out by Barack Obama and then rolled back by Donald Trump. Biden also said he will sign an executive order mandating that half of all vehicles sold in the US be electric by 2030, up from just 2% today. The proposed rules amount to the most significant federal regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in US history, and aim to cut the country’s annual carbon footprint by one-third by 2026.

  • From gas savings to tax credits: 7 things to know about Biden’s new electric vehicle and mileage rules

    Here's a brief look at the figures, costs and savings consumers can expect with the Biden mileage efficiency and electric-vehicle expansion plan.

  • 10 VA Benefits Every Military Family Should Know About

    Serving in the U.S. military can be both exhilarating and terrifying for military families, particularly if their loved one is sent to an area of combat or into other dangerous situations. While these...

  • Analysis-Private equity struggles to get in on $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bonanza

    Private equity firms are fretting that a long-awaited $1 trillion infrastructure bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senators-gird-cbo-analysis-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-05 under negotiation by U.S. lawmakers will not create enough opportunities for them to invest in lucrative assets such as toll roads and airports. The draft bill would force cities and states seeking major federal funding to show they have considered using public-private partnerships (P3s) to procure projects. This is a blow to buyout firms such as Blackstone Group Inc, KKR & Co Inc and Brookfield Asset Management, which have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to invest in infrastructure.

  • Kroger adds Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to the board

    Kroger Co. has announced the addition of Elaine Chao to the company's board. Chao served as secretary of transportation under President Trump. She handed in her letter of resignation the day after the January 6 insurrection. She was also secretary of labor during the George W. Bush administration and is spouse to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Kroger's proactive board refreshment strategy ensures the organization benefits from the unique expertise and perspective of a diverse board of

  • Democrats should raise U.S. debt ceiling on their own -McConnell

    Democrats should vote to raise the debt ceiling on their own, U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday, as the federal government moves closer to exhausting its borrowing capability. Democrats are planning to vote on a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that will incorporate social initiatives and items to fight climate change that they say are not properly addressed in a separate $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Despite controlling both congressional chambers by thin margins, Democrats can pass the reconciliation bill without Republican support if they stick together.

  • Republican official who mocked COVID in final Facebook post dies of virus in Texas

    In previous social media posts, he showed support for mask burning and called incentives to encourage vaccinations “disgusting.”

  • Bank of England warns inflation will hit 10-year high of 4%

    The 4% forecast is a significantly higher than the Bank's previous estimate of 2.5% peak inflation, made in May.

  • Cori Bush Defends Use of Private Security While Calling to Defund the Police: ‘Suck It Up’

    Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.