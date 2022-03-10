U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.51
    -39.37 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,010.08
    -276.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,058.62
    -196.93 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.98
    -26.31 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.78
    -1.92 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.00
    +13.80 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.44 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0083 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0060
    +0.0580 (+2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0076 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1000
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,213.25
    -2,747.27 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.16
    -0.36 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Travel App Innovator, TRZMO Announces $1.2 Million in Funding and Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

·4 min read

TRZMO secures private investment to accelerate growth and partnerships

DOVER, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRZMO announced $1.2 million in funding from private investors and formation of a strategic advisory board to accelerate adoption of its free flagship app. It replaces multiple travel apps with one dashboard to manage flight updates, gate changes, ground transport, loyalty programs and a myriad of travel logistics from duty-free shopping to dining, weather and time-zones coupled with AI-driven, real-time recommendations and special offers.

First-generation travel and loyalty program apps are single purpose and don't integrate with one another, making their use unwieldy and value unrealized. TRZMO is the first app solving these challenges, available free on Apple App store and Google Play store.

Advisory Board members include Josh Wiess, an angel investor focusing on early stage tech start-ups and Conor O'Mahoney. Josh is a member of Hub Angel Investment Group and Launchpad Ventures. He was Founder and CEO of Nauticus Networks, a private company providing advanced networking products for global data centers. In 2004, Nauticus Networks was acquired by SUN. Prior to Nauticus Networks, Weiss, was co-founder and VP of Engineering at Prominet Corporation, which was acquired by Lucent Technologies. Weiss was a finalist for Ernst and Young's New England Entrepreneur of the Year Award and is on the boards of numerous start-ups.

Conor O'Mahoney said, "I'm thrilled to be part of TRZMO's team. This is an ideal time for TRZMO to form high-impact commercial partnerships, rapid consumer adoption and growth. And, I see massive pent-up demand for travel as COVID-19 evolves from pandemic to endemic status in many places."

Conor is an advisor, investor and independent board member and a top-performing entrepreneur, with a track record of leading successful product innovation, and scaling business. As Chief Product Officer at Klaviyo, Conor implemented a product-led growth approach that drove a 10x increase in revenues. As Chief Product Officer at SilverRail, he oversaw a 6x increase in revenues leading to acquisition by Expedia.

TRZMO CEO and Founder Myank Jain is a successful, experienced founder and entrepreneur having built and sold iQuest Analytics, Inc. to a Government Agency and then led numerous teams and organizations to high performance and growth prior to founding TRZMO. Jain attended the MIT Sloan School of Executive Management program and is deeply involved in the Cambridge, MA tech innovation community.

"First, we built a powerful consumer travel app with robust functionality. Now we're focused on growth, adoption and mutually-beneficial partnerships." Said Myank Jain, CEO and Founder of TRZMO.

He has been a Core Judge of the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge (IIE) for five years. IIC is the flagship initiative of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE). IDE has identified 160 organizations globally, awarding $5 million in prizes to accelerate their missions. In three years, those winners generated $170+ million in revenue, raised $1+ billion in capital, created 7,000+ jobs, and served 350 million people. Myank is member of Hub Angel Investment Group, OneWay Ventures and Pi Ventures, and is a Managing Partner at GreenPicks Partners.

About TRZMO
TRZMO is the ultimate travel app, available free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It presents flight itineraries, ground transportation recommendations and logistics, local weather, time, currency, and duty-free shopping recommendations on your route in one dashboard. TRZMO automatically pulls flight itineraries from your calendar, facilitating trip management without data entry like first-generation apps. TRZMO notifies you of real-time flight changes automatically, and the app shows you the best duty-free prices and shopping offers at locations along your route to be sure you get what you want at the best place, time and price with one search. TRZMO also manages loyalty cards so you can earn points, maximize value, and spend time enjoying travel instead of navigating a myriad of single-function apps. Follow TRZMO on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Press Contact:
Jackie Lucas
Vera Voce Communication
978-255-1159
331662@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-app-innovator-trzmo-announces-1-2-million-in-funding-and-formation-of-strategic-advisory-board-301500396.html

SOURCE TRZMO

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) investors had a rough month in February, as their shares fell 16% in response to a disappointing earnings report and fears of tightened regulation of tech companies in China. Things are getting even worse for Alibaba today, with shares of the tech giant down another 8.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET -- more than half the losses suffered in the entire month of February, in a single day in March. Today's losses just pushed Alibaba stock down to a new 52-week low.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

    Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GILD ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 30th of March. This will take the...

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    If you're seeking companies that can raise their payouts over the long term, consider these three stocks.

  • This Global E-Commerce Trio Offers Multibagger Potential

    Global e-commerce may be one of the most undeniable trends in investing. As such, buying a basket of these three stocks may offer investors a well-diversified approach (both operationally and geographically) to jump into the $4.9 trillion global e-commerce industry. Operating primarily in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and more recently, Latin America, multifaceted Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) continued its expansion during the fourth quarter, posting sales growth of 106% year over year.

  • Rivian earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Rivian (RIVN) is expected to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 resuls on Thursday after the closing bell.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy Near 52-Week Lows

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares have already tumbled 14% in March, even though the company still hasn't reported results from the last three months of 2021. DocuSign's stock price has been under a lot of pressure since its third-quarter performance made it clear that the pandemic boost the company experienced in early 2021 was only temporary. With over 1.1 million customers, DocuSign is still the leading provider of agreement services, and its customers are deepening their relationships.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Crypto: How bitcoin investors are viewing Biden’s executive order

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss how investors are reacting to President Biden's executive order that will study cryptocurrency regulation.

  • Workhorse positions itself to raise up to $175M in new stock

    Not even two weeks after a top-ranking official at Workhorse Group set the stage for the company’s need to raise more capital in 2021, the company disclosed plans to sell millions in new stock.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Soaring Higher Today

    On Wednesday, oil prices pulled back from 14-year highs and then, sure enough, airlines got a lift. Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) led the way, up as much as 13%, while shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all traded up at least 5%.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.