Travel, Automotive, Hospitality Chief Marketing Officer Angela Composto Brings C-Level Insights to Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders
·3 min read

Composto joins the group of 110-strong fractional CMOs after successful stints in the cruise, truck, and automotive rental industries.

Angela Composto, CMO, Chief Outsiders

Composto joins the group of 110-strong fractional CMOs after successful stints in the cruise, truck, and automotive rental industries.
Composto joins the group of 110-strong fractional CMOs after successful stints in the cruise, truck, and automotive rental industries.

HAMPTON ROADS, VA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angela Composto, a longtime marketing leadership executive who has delivered world-class insights to such well-known hospitality and automotive brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Ryder System, Inc., and JM Family Enterprises Inc., is now available to deliver similar outcomes for mid-market businesses as a member of Chief Outsiders, it was announced.

Composto has joined the team of more than 110 fractional, on-demand Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, and is available for engagements with the companies that comprise its client base.

Composto, a strategic marketing executive with strong leadership, analytical, and interpersonal skills, has had a hand in building global B2B and B2C businesses from startup to maturity.

Composto’s broad insights as SVP of Sales and Marketing for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection successfully positioned the company to enter the new yacht cruise space for Marriott® International, Inc. There, she launched the company’s marketing and sales distribution channels; including brand positioning, digital marketing, public relations, communications, guest contact center, and participation in the Marriott Bonvoy® loyalty program. The results of which included exceeding revenue and growth projections by double digits in the first year of operation.

In previous executive marketing leadership roles, Composto’s holistic approach to brand awareness and revenue growth met with significant success. Driving expansion of products and services, as well as leveraging customer insights to drive marketing strategy, Composto has consistently delivered on building cross-functional marketing teams, incremental brand revenue and increased sales.

“With the soul of a get-it-done entrepreneur, Angela works collaboratively to drive results through a customer-first lens, resulting in solving challenges and opportunities through teamwork,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Composto earned her Bachelors in International Business at Hofstra University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 110 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


