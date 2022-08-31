U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,824.00
    +49.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,403.00
    +44.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.80
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    -0.82 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.24
    -0.05 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6830
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,304.07
    -191.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.66
    +4.26 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.68
    -22.95 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Travel Bags Market Worth USD 24602.78 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·2 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel Bags Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Travel Bags market during the forecast period.

In short, the Travel Bags market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Travel Bags market in any way.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21534765

The global Travel Bags market size was valued at USD 14966.53 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, reaching USD 24602.78 million by 2027.

Travel Bags Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Lightweight Carry-Ons

  • Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage

  • Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks

  • Travel Packs

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Men

  • Women

  • Kids

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

Key Players in the Travel Bags Market: -

  • NEWCOMER

  • NIKKO

  • OIWAS

  • Winpard

  • HIGHLAND

  • LI-NING

  • OZARK

  • Samsonite

  • Ace

  • WENGER

  • Adidas

  • Toread

  • Caarany

  • KipLing

  • AmericanTourister

  • Dapai

  • Nike

  • Diplomat

Key Benefits of Travel Bags Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • In-depth analysis of the Travel Bags Market

  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21534765

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • With 82% ownership, Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) boasts of strong institutional backing

    If you want to know who really controls Oxford Metrics plc ( LON:OMG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • SAP hires Airbus executive as new finance chief

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus finance chief Dominik Asam will leave the company to take on the same role for German software group SAP from March 2023, the companies said on Wednesday. Asam, 53, joined Airbus in 2019 after having worked at German chip maker Infineon as finance chief since 2011. "I hope to stay in close touch with Airbus after transitioning to my new role at SAP to further deepen what is already a strong relationship between the two companies," Asam was quoted as saying in an Airbus statement.

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

    If favorable conditions for travel continue to roll in, Carnival could be a windfall buy-and-hold opportunity.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • Welcome: Palestinians with disabilities out front at Bethlehem hotel

    In the heart of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians with learning disabilities are front and centre at a new boutique hotel welcoming guests from across the globe.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • Southwest Airlines Pilot Reprimands Passenger Who AirDropped Nudes On Board

    Some people don’t know how to act on a plane, and a Southwest Airlines pilot vocalized his displeasure with an unknown passenger on board a flight to Cabo.

  • Low Water Levels Disrupt European River Cruises, a Favorite of U.S. Tourists

    Mark Farmer’s two-week river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, Hungary, got off to a bad start. For the first four days, there were no luxurious dinners overlooking the Rhine River or views from the top-deck balcony room that he and his wife had booked. In fact, there was no boat at all. He and the other 150 or so passengers were shuttled around the Netherlands and Germany on buses, queuing up in long lines for bathrooms at highway rest stops and cramming into small restaurants. “We were not ha

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Why Truss’s North Sea oil revolution will not solve the energy crisis overnight

    A decision by Shell late last year seemed to sound the death knell for the North Sea.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk At

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • China Slowdown Means Contrasting Fortunes for Asia’s Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth slowdown has triggered a stark contrast in fortunes for its trading partners across Asia, with northern neighbors suffering while economies in the southeast are broadly holding up.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Att

  • Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settled down $5.78, or 5.5%, at $99.31 a barrel after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. With inflation near double-digit territory in many top economies, central banks could resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, slowing economic growth and fuel demand.

  • On Mexico's Caribbean coast, mountains of seaweed grow

    Scraping the smelly sargassum seaweed off some beaches on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast has become not only a nightmare, but possibly a health threat, for the workers doing it — with the quantities washing ashore this year seemingly mountains not mounds. Decomposing sargassum, which is actually algae, generates hydrogen sulfide gas.

  • Royal Caribbean Is Adding Something Really Big to Every Ship

    Of course, ice isn't a problem for the vast majority of modern cruise ships, as they tend to stick close to warm and sunny areas of the globe. Notably Royal Caribbean has offered its Voom service as the "fastest internet at sea." Royal Caribbean has been offering two packages Voom Surf, for around $18 per day (it varies by ship and by voyage), basic email checking and text messaging and Voom Surf & Stream, for around $24 per day, which promises 24-hour access to emails, internet, and messaging apps as well as video streaming, and real-time social media and video calls.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • China’s Stimulus Helps to Lift the Gloom Over Steel Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s raw materials prices steadied after factory activity shrank less than expected in August, and while the purchasing managers’ index for steel stayed in contraction, the pace of its decline narrowed sharply.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon