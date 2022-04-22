Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026 | Growing Demand For Lightweight Travel Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel and Business Bags Market share are expected to grow by USD 11.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the main factors driving the growth of the travel and business bags market is the increased demand for lightweight travel bags.

Attractive Opportunities in Travel and Business Bags Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing demand for lightweight travel bags, increasing product brand promotions and marketing campaigns, and the rising online sales of travel and business bags will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices, the presence of counterfeit products, and stringent government regulations on the procurement of raw materials such as leather will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth. In Europe, the primary markets for travel and business bags are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in North America.

The availability of a broad variety of designs in the travel and business bags market, as well as related accessories, will aid the expansion of the travel and business bags market in Europe.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel and business bags market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for travel and business bags with smart features as one of the prime reasons driving the travel and business bags market growth during the next few years.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Capri Holdings Ltd.

DELSEY

Hermes International SA

IT Luggage Ltd.

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Osprey Packs Inc.

Prada SpA

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

Samsonite International SA

Strandbags Group Pty Ltd.

Tapestry Inc.

Targus Inc.

Tods SpA

United States Luggage Co. LLC

Valigeria Roncato Spa

VF Corp.

VIP Industries Ltd.

Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel and business bags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the travel and business bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel and business bags market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel and business bags market vendors

Travel and Business Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 11.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.91 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Capri Holdings Ltd., DELSEY, Hermes International SA, IT Luggage Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Osprey Packs Inc., Prada SpA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods SpA, United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., VIP Industries Ltd., and Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Travel bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Business bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Capri Holdings Ltd.

11.4 DELSEY

11.5 Hermes International SA

11.6 IT Luggage Ltd.

11.7 Kering SA

11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

11.9 Samsonite International SA

11.10 Strandbags Group Pty Ltd.

11.11 Tapestry Inc.

11.12 VF Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

