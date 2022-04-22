Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026 | Growing Demand For Lightweight Travel Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel and Business Bags Market share are expected to grow by USD 11.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the main factors driving the growth of the travel and business bags market is the increased demand for lightweight travel bags.
The growing demand for lightweight travel bags, increasing product brand promotions and marketing campaigns, and the rising online sales of travel and business bags will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices, the presence of counterfeit products, and stringent government regulations on the procurement of raw materials such as leather will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Product
Geography
Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth. In Europe, the primary markets for travel and business bags are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in North America.
The availability of a broad variety of designs in the travel and business bags market, as well as related accessories, will aid the expansion of the travel and business bags market in Europe.
Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel and business bags market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing demand for travel and business bags with smart features as one of the prime reasons driving the travel and business bags market growth during the next few years.
Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
Capri Holdings Ltd.
DELSEY
Hermes International SA
IT Luggage Ltd.
Kering SA
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Osprey Packs Inc.
Prada SpA
Ralph Lauren Corp.
Safari Industries (India) Ltd.
Samsonite International SA
Strandbags Group Pty Ltd.
Tapestry Inc.
Targus Inc.
Tods SpA
United States Luggage Co. LLC
Valigeria Roncato Spa
VF Corp.
VIP Industries Ltd.
Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.
Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist travel and business bags market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the travel and business bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the travel and business bags market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel and business bags market vendors
Travel and Business Bags Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 11.27 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.91
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Capri Holdings Ltd., DELSEY, Hermes International SA, IT Luggage Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Osprey Packs Inc., Prada SpA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods SpA, United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., VIP Industries Ltd., and Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Travel bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Business bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Capri Holdings Ltd.
11.4 DELSEY
11.5 Hermes International SA
11.6 IT Luggage Ltd.
11.7 Kering SA
11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
11.9 Samsonite International SA
11.10 Strandbags Group Pty Ltd.
11.11 Tapestry Inc.
11.12 VF Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
