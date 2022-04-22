U.S. markets closed

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026 | Growing Demand For Lightweight Travel Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel and Business Bags Market share are expected to grow by USD 11.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the main factors driving the growth of the travel and business bags market is the increased demand for lightweight travel bags.

Attractive Opportunities in Travel and Business Bags Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Travel and Business Bags Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request our latest sample report.

The growing demand for lightweight travel bags, increasing product brand promotions and marketing campaigns, and the rising online sales of travel and business bags will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices, the presence of counterfeit products, and stringent government regulations on the procurement of raw materials such as leather will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Product

  • Geography

Europe will account for 31% of the market's growth. In Europe, the primary markets for travel and business bags are Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the industry in North America.

The availability of a broad variety of designs in the travel and business bags market, as well as related accessories, will aid the expansion of the travel and business bags market in Europe.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download the sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72414

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our travel and business bags market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing demand for travel and business bags with smart features as one of the prime reasons driving the travel and business bags market growth during the next few years.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • DELSEY

  • Hermes International SA

  • IT Luggage Ltd.

  • Kering SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • Osprey Packs Inc.

  • Prada SpA

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • Safari Industries (India) Ltd.

  • Samsonite International SA

  • Strandbags Group Pty Ltd.

  • Tapestry Inc.

  • Targus Inc.

  • Tods SpA

  • United States Luggage Co. LLC

  • Valigeria Roncato Spa

  • VF Corp.

  • VIP Industries Ltd.

  • Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read the latest Sample Report.

Travel and Business Bags Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist travel and business bags market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the travel and business bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the travel and business bags market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel and business bags market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA by Price, Application, Age Group, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sports Sunglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Travel and Business Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 11.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.91

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Capri Holdings Ltd., DELSEY, Hermes International SA, IT Luggage Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Osprey Packs Inc., Prada SpA, Ralph Lauren Corp., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Strandbags Group Pty Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Targus Inc., Tods SpA, United States Luggage Co. LLC, Valigeria Roncato Spa, VF Corp., VIP Industries Ltd., and Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Travel bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Business bags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Capri Holdings Ltd.

  • 11.4 DELSEY

  • 11.5 Hermes International SA

  • 11.6 IT Luggage Ltd.

  • 11.7 Kering SA

  • 11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 11.9 Samsonite International SA

  • 11.10 Strandbags Group Pty Ltd.

  • 11.11 Tapestry Inc.

  • 11.12 VF Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-and-business-bags-market-2022-2026--growing-demand-for-lightweight-travel-bags-to-boost-growth--technavio-301529165.html

SOURCE Technavio

