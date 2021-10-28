KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st edition of X-Change Malaysia '21, a virtual meeting exchange programme, curated by Ab & Artho Tourism Marketing & PR, held recently in Kuala Lumpur has revealed some interesting facts that are important for the Malaysian tourism enterprises and travel professionals to take action and respond to the evolving trends and expectations.

The Director General of Tourism Malaysia, YBhg Dato' Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab and Chairman of Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Mr Dejan Stancer presented keynote addresses to welcome participants. Twenty four (24) Malaysian and international guest panelists discussed and exchanged ideas on key topics including new travel motivations and aspirations, sustainability, digitalisation and exceptional travel experiences as Malaysia prepares for the re-opening of travel borders and resumption of international travel.

TRAVEL CONFIDENCE, SUSTAINABILITY AND CURATED EXPERIENCES ARE PRIORITIES FOR NEW TRAVELLERS

Guest panelists included YBhg Datuk Musa Haji Yusof, Deputy Director General, Tourism Malaysia; Mr Guillaume Linton, CEO of ASIA; Tiara Jacqueline, Owner and Creator, Tiarasa Resorts; Lau Yin May, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Malaysia Airlines, Anthony Wong, Managing Director of Frangipani Resort; Enrique Nalda, Co-Founder, Red Visitor and more.

The key takeways from the 1st edition of X-Change Malaysia '21 are:

Digital transformation is essential to all tourism businesses

The demand for off-the-beaten-path destinations and activities is high, as is the preference for online bookings

Travellers from Europe want travel agents to advise and process easy and smooth travel arrangements for their long-haul trips so they can travel hassle-free

Community-based tourism is popular and provides global marketing opportunities

Diversity and multiculturalism are Malaysia's best-known assets

Curated and unique travel experiences are in demand

Think creatively about sustainable travel ideas

Enable strong, regular and consistent communications to push clients to the Internet

Malaysia to communicate more on its history, arts, nature and culture

Importance to extend confidence and assurance of travel for new travellers

Talent is a factor that optimises the industry's competitiveness and ensures sustainability

Online visitors also accessed the seminars and a travel shop that offered travel deals and packages by travel agents, hotels and leisure attractions.

Story continues

X-Change Malaysia '21, curated by Ab & Artho Tourism Marketing & PR is part of the company's tourism solidarity efforts to bring together key tourism industry players locally and internationally in preparation for the re-opening of Malaysia travel borders.

Special thanks to collaborators namely Nazsoft Tech, Traveloka, Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL), Tourism Malaysia, Pavilion Hotel KL, PR Newswire and the Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MFCCI).

The 2nd edition of X-Change Malaysia will be held on 26 January 2022.

Follow us:

Website: https://xchangemalaysia.abartho.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/X-Change-Malaysia-104115468661933

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xchangemalaysia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/xchangemalaysia

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/x-change-malaysia-21

About Ab & Artho:

Ab & Artho is a Malaysian boutique brand marketing and public relations agency, founded in heart of Paris in 2008, with networks in Paris, Cannes, Zurich and in Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong. Our extensive understanding and business insights of the European market, complemented by our solid roots in Asia, makes us the ideal bridge between East and West.

The agency is powered by a diverse team of people that possess a wide range of expertise and skills as they drive for active and positive change. Ab & Artho works with companies spanning a diverse set of industries: Travel & Tourism, Hotel, Airline, Meetings & Incentive, Convention & Exhibition, Health & Wellness, Lifestyle, Retail, Government, Advocacy, Non-Profit, Creative and more.

Ab & Artho is a member of the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia (IPRM), Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) and Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MFCCI)

SOURCE Ab & Artho