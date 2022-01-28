U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.75
    -44.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,681.00
    -362.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,868.50
    -118.25 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.80
    -32.50 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +0.63 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1138
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.28
    +0.32 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3372
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.3080 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,211.11
    -459.44 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    820.29
    +0.79 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.16
    -121.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

A Travel Expert's Guide to Visiting Japan in Autumn

·2 min read

Autumn is one of the best times to visit Japan - expert in tours Japan wide, Inspiring Vacations weighs in on why.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan is a wildly popular travel destination – tourists typically tend to flock there by the thousands each winter for the snow season and every spring to see the famous cherry blossom trees in full bloom. However, many travel experts are increasingly recommending autumn as the prime time to visit Japan. Inspiring Vacations – expert in all things travel, from the best tours Egypt to Asia and everywhere in between – weighs in on why autumn in Japan isn't to be missed.

From late September to mid December each year, the temperatures begin to drop across Japan, the intense summer humidity eases and the leaves begin to turn vibrant shades of red, brown, orange and yellow. Autumn in Japan is an underrated, unforgettable time of the year, according to Inspiring Vacations. Because most tourists choose to travel to Japan in the winter or the spring months, autumn leaves much of the country free of huge crowds of tourists. This can make for a much quieter, more peaceful trip, says Inspiring Vacations.

For those interested in Japan's rich culture and history, autumn is the perfect time to visit as many traditional Japanese holidays and festivals fall in the autumn months. The Nagasaki Kunchi Festival at the beginning of October celebrates the autumn harvest and involves a parade of Chinese-style dragon dances and mikoshi floats. The Jidai Matsuri in late October is held in Kyoto and commemorates the emperor's reign during the Meiji Restoration, featuring traditional musical performances and locals dressed in customary Samurai gear. Many other towns and cities in Japan host cultural festivals throughout autumn, showcasing Japan's prolific history and traditions.

Inspiring Vacations urges travellers to take advantage of guided tours – Japan tours are now open for booking, says the leading travel expert. For information on the best guided tours Egypt, South America, Asia and beyond, contact Inspiring Vacations today.

