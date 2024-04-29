Travel firm Viking seeks to raise about $1.33 billion in upsized US IPO

(Reuters) - Travel firm Viking Holdings said on Monday it was seeking to raise up to $1.33 billion in an upsized initial public offering in the United States.

The company and some of its existing shareholders plan to sell 53 million shares, 9 million more than their previous offering after some selling investors decided to offer more stock.

The company continues to seek a valuation of up to $10.8 billion by selling 11 million shares between $21 and $25 each.

U.S. IPOs are expected to rebound in 2024 after a two-year dry spell on firming bets of a soft landing for the world's largest economy, although the recovery has been uneven so far.

Viking, founded in 1997, started out with four river vessels and now owns a fleet of 92, allowing customers to book voyages to destinations including Antarctica and the Arctic.

The company will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VIK".

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)

