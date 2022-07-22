U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.50
    -17.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,949.00
    -58.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,536.75
    -103.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.00
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.56
    +1.21 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.77 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1958
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8800
    +0.5130 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,132.53
    +197.61 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.09
    +18.12 (+3.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

From a Travel Hobby to a Highly Profitable Travel Company providing Employment for others with the Exclusive Travel Group Ltd. founder and CEO, Jerome Tomlinson.

Exclusive Travel Deals
·4 min read
Exclusive Travel Deals
Exclusive Travel Deals

Exclusive Travel Deals is a Jamaican-based registered travel agency founded by the CEO Jerome Tomlinson. The company has recently launched new and exciting deals for its clients along with thrilling adventures for guests to create unforgettable memories on vacation.

Kingston, Jamaica, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Exclusive Travel Group Limited is a Jamaican-based Registered and IATA-certified parent company of one of the Caribbean’s premier leading travel agencies; Exclusive Travel Deals. This is the travel subsidiary of the company providing everything travel, including flights, hotels, villas, Airbnb, etc. worldwide along with Exclusive Adventure Deals; the excursion subsidiary of the company that provides thrilling adventures and activities for clients locally and internationally.


The company launched its operations just over a year ago in 2021 by the founder and CEO Jerome Tomlinson. Mr. Tomlinson is a travel enthusiast and holds an honorary Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and International Business from the University of Technology Jamaica. It allowed him, along with his love and passion for traveling, to spearhead this travel hobby of his to the fast-paced success, growth, and recognition the company has received over this short period. The company has also employed several others to fill the positions of customer service/ booking agents, social media manager, and travel influencers/ ambassadors.

The operations of the company first started out through its core subsidiary, Exclusive Travel deals and despite operating through the global pandemic, the company operated successfully, and the venture grew steadily as the company recorded substantial profits during its first month of operations. Fast forward a few months later, they expanded their services internationally by providing flights and hotel accommodations to destinations across the Caribbean and the United States, with the most popularly booked travel destinations being Panama City and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The Exclusive Adventure Deals subsidiary was launched a few months later in the year when the team was able to partner directly with the different adventure parks across the island. It provides the most exclusive deals for its clients to enjoy and create unforgettable experiences, whether through ATV dirt bike adventures, Ziplining through the mountains, horseback riding, rafting on the blue lagoon, or swimming with dolphins. The company has grown to become quite a successful venture, allowing locals and travelers from around the world to book and experience exciting adventures in Jamaica while on vacation.

As a part of their short-term goal, at the ending of this year they will be adding the Caribbean and European Cruises to their travel package offerings and visa applications/ renewal services to their clients. An Exclusive travel app is also in the making, so their clients can look forward to that soon. As a part of Mr. Tomlinson’s social responsibility and philanthropic plans, the company will launch the Exclusive Travel Foundation later this year which aims to provide a few lucky families who have never been fortunate enough to experience travel or a vacation with an all-expenses-paid vacation getaway along with other charitable donations throughout next year.

At the Exclusive Travel Group of companies, clients are sure to discover a getaway to suit their needs from either their pre-planned vacation packages or a personalized getaway planned to perfection. Their experienced staff of booking agents are readily available to assist them.

Exclusive Travel Deals specializes in offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will create lasting memories. It offers its expertise in the following areas:

• Personalized trips

Travel is different for everyone. The company wants to ensure that its customers get the most from their trip by crafting the dream vacation that is perfect for them.

• Incredible detail and service

The company is always available and willing to assist in the event that something does come up. Their team will always be available to help make sure the customer’s trip is not interrupted.

• Travel Services

Whether people are looking for a cruise, plane tickets, accommodations, or the whole package, they have their clients covered. The team works directly with other companies to get the best deals.

• Satisfaction Guaranteed

While working with Exclusive Travel Group Ltd, the team wants their clients to be delighted with the experience.

Be sure to join the family and become an #ExclusiveTraveler today! Connect with the team on all social media platforms on the below-given links:

Website: https://exclusivetraveldeals.co/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exclusivetraveldealsja/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/exclusivetraveldeals?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

CONTACT: Jerome Tomlinson Exclusive Travel Deals Bookings.exclusivetraveldeals -at- gmail.com


Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines earnings miss despite travel surge, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for American Air and United Airlines.

  • Cruise Stocks Party on False Hope

    Investors who cheered the end of the CDC’s Covid-19 program for cruise ships could find their money lost at sea.

  • Will Cruise Lines Drop Covid Tests, Vaccines? Carnival CEO Answers

    The outgoing executive also took some measured shots at the federal agency as he explained when Carnival (and likely Royal Caribbean and Norwegian) will make a change.

  • United Airlines sees business travel rebound hitting turbulence

    The dominant airline at San Francisco International Airport also offered some commentary on Asia that could bode well for the Bay Area.

  • First Major Cruise Line Drops Covid Tests From U.S. Ports

    Since the major cruise lines resumed sailing from U.S. ports, they largely have required that all passengers take covid tests no more than two days before their sailings. It's a cumbersome requirement because the tests had to be taken in person at a pharmacy or a doctor's office or they could be proctored at-home tests. Now, with the CDC dropping its oversight of the cruise industry, at least when it comes to covid, it's now fully up to the cruise lines whether they plan to keep the precruise testing requirement in place.

  • Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

    Rising costs and operational stumbles are taking some of the shine off a summer marked by an insatiable appetite for travel.

  • Airbnb Co-Founder Steps Back, Continues Shake Ups at Company

    Joe Gebbia will stay on as an advisor to Airbnb's top-brass while stepping back from his day-to-day role at the company.

  • Head for This Row Next Time You're Traveling With Your Family on Southwest — Here's Why

    A mom and travel blogger explains why row 23 — or 17 — is the magic number on a Southwest flight.

  • Spanish Authorities Just Found a $500,000 Picasso Sketch Smuggled in a Passenger’s Suitcase

    The passenger, who was flying from Zurich, failed to declare the artwork known as Picasso’s 'Trois Personnages'.

  • Knott's Berry Farm to require weekend chaperones after fights at theme park

    After a series of fights last weekend, the Orange County theme park is requiring that all visitors 17 and younger be accompanied by an adult chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays.

  • The Euro, the Pound, and the U.S. Dollar Post-Brexit

    The U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching impacts. Learn how Brexit affected major world currencies.

  • U.S. carriers' cost struggle overshadows travel demand surge

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -U.S. carriers are struggling to offset higher costs even as booming travel demand has given them strong pricing power, raising questions about their ability to shield profit once consumer demand softens. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines fell more than 9% on Thursday even after both carriers posted their first quarterly profit without U.S. government aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Airlines expect travel demand to hold up even in the second half of the year as there is little evidence of higher fares, persistently high inflation and rising interest rates curbing consumer spending.

  • American Airlines earns $476 million on record revenue in 2Q

    American Airlines earned $476 million in the second quarter on record revenue from summer travelers and said Thursday that it expects to remain profitable in the third quarter. It was American's first quarterly profit without government pandemic aid in the COVID-19 era. American has been more aggressive than its closest rivals in rebuilding its schedule to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

  • U.S. cruise operators' recovery runs into rough weather as labor crisis worsens

    Andrea Mather's plans for a long-awaited summer cruise around the Hawaiian islands with her financial analyst husband unraveled after her booking with Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America was canceled due to a staffing shortage. The cruise industry is sailing in choppy waters yet again as it has to deal with a storm of labor problems, red-hot inflation and recessionary threat, after barely steadying itself from the blows of an 18-month shutdown due to the pandemic. Wall Street analysts have already cut their 2022 revenue estimates for cruise operators by 5%, on average, since the beginning of the second quarter.

  • Airlines accused of selling more tickets than available seats on flights

    Many passengers have been left frustrated by how airlines have acted after axing flights.

  • Property: 9 hot holiday homes up for sale

    You can make a holiday home pay its way by renting it out when you’re not there.

  • Americans in Paris get more bang for their buck as euro slides

    As the dollar enjoys near-parity with the euro, Americans returning to Paris in droves after two years of Covid restrictions find that their greenbacks go a much longer way than they used to.

  • How everyday items have risen in price in the past 12 months

    The cost of low fat milk has jumped by 26.3%, butter by 21.5% and coffee by 13.2%.

  • Clench your teeth and take a look at the private jet flight patterns of the rich and famous

    The celebrities are not doing a good job of persuading all of us unwashed masses that they’re handling their wealth responsibly. Last week, in the middle of a summer that’s seen the weather across vast swathes of the planet resemble the air just above a low-boiling pot of soup, Kylie Jenner posted a photo showing her and Travis Scott posing between their matching private jets. In reaction to the post, people started sharing records of Jenner’s private flights, digging up tweets showing her jet t

  • Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia steps back from leadership role

    Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia today announced he's stepping down from his position at the company he helped launch more than a decade ago. In a letter to employees also published to Airbnb's corporate blog, Gebbia said he will remain on the board of directors but transition to an advisory role, supporting co-founders Brian Chesky and Nathan Blecharczyk on "the roadmap, future concepts, and [Airbnb's] creative culture." Gebbia was previously the chairman of Samara, Airbnb's design studio, and of Airbnb.org, the company's nonprofit foundation.