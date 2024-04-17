Travel industry must do better for tourist destination communities – Harry

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
2 min read
0

The Duke of Sussex has urged the travel industry to “do better” by communities acting as custodians of tourist destinations.

Harry’s comments came in a online address to the annual general meeting of his Travalyst organisation, which aims to encourage the tourism sector to become more sustainable and make eco-choices simpler for travellers.

During an online video call with a number of delegates, the duke said: “Travel and tourism relies on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to.

“Communities are the beating heart of travel and we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit.

“We’ve heard from some fantastic organisations like Invisible Cities, who train people affected by homelessness to be tour guides in their own city, and Global Himalayan Expedition, whose programmes have helped electrify over 200 Himalayan villages, impacting over 60,000 lives for the better.

“More and more people are wanting to make informed travel choices so that the benefit of travel is felt by all. Travalyst and its partners bring a combined market value of nearly three trillion dollars and are working hard to provide that resource at a systems level.”

Non-profit organisation Travalyst was founded by the duke in 2019 and has formed a coalition of leading brands including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com, Visa, Google and Expedia Group.

Prince Harry visit to the Caribbean – Day Nine
Harry on Grand Anse Beach in Grenada during a Caribbean tour (Chris Jackson/PA)

The two-day meeting, which began on Tuesday, was held in southern France and brought together some of the biggest brands in travel and technology, as well as industry experts, to discuss sustainable and regenerative tourism.

Travalyst’s latest development came in February when it launched an initiative to review whether tourism certification bodies, that focus on sustainability, meet a set of criteria in order to be displayed on Travalyst’s partner platforms.

Sally Davey, Travalyst’s chief executive officer, said: “I think having Prince Harry involved in these sorts of discussions is vital. It demonstrates how critical it is to have community voices at the heart of everything that we’re doing.

“We were there to listen, as was Prince Harry, to hear those voices to learn and to understand how we can do better by those people and those places.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Wealth and Glamour Give Way to Gangs and Devastation in Acapulco

    (Bloomberg) -- Even money from billionaire Carlos Slim is only doing so much for Acapulco.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesAlong the city’s beaches — where in another era Hollywood stars and vacationing m

  • Southern California city council gives a key approval for Disneyland expansion plan

    Disney would spend at least $1.9 billion over the next decade to transform its 490-acre (488-hectare) campus in densely-populated Southern California. It would be the biggest expansion of Disney’s Southern California theme parks in decades, aiming to create more immersive experiences for guests.

  • Torrential Rain, Flooding Wreak Havoc at Dubai Airport

    The most severe flooding in decades caused a wave of flight cancellations and delays at Dubai airport, prompting the world’s second-busiest hub to warn passengers to avoid it unless absolutely necessary.

  • Planned Disneyland expansion in California clears major hurdle

    Plans to expand the Disneyland Resort cleared a major hurdle Wednesday, as local officials endorsed a new blueprint governing the development of Walt Disney's Southern California theme parks over the next 40 years. The Anaheim city council approved a plan, called DisneylandForward, that one researcher estimated would create as many as 4,520 construction jobs per year of development and an additional 26,764 parks-related positions over the coming decades. A second procedural council vote, to consider zoning changes, revisions in the city's development agreement with Disney and an analysis of environmental impacts, is scheduled for May 7.

  • United Airlines reports $124 million loss in a quarter marred by grounding of some Boeing planes

    United Airlines said Tuesday that it lost $124 million in the first quarter, which it blamed on a three-week grounding of all Boeing 737 Max 9s after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Max jetliner in January. United indicated it would receive far fewer new planes from Boeing this year than it expected, and it has begun leasing Airbus jets to fill out its fleet. United forecast better-than-expected profit in the second quarter.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today

    Revenue at United Airlines jumps 10% on strong travel demand, catastrophe losses at Travelers rise in the first quarter, demand weakens at trucking company J.B. Hunt, and Alcoa stock trades higher as President Biden calls for tariffs on imported Chinese steel to be tripled.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett Recently Cut This Stock From Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio. It Just Dropped 53% In 1 Day. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    The insurer was accused by a short-seller of "extensive" fraud.

  • Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

    Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year. Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is

  • Eli Lilly Pops After Weight-Loss Drug Succeeds In Sleep Apnea Test; ResMed Dives

    Eli Lilly stock popped Wednesday — and pushed ResMed stock lower — after its weight-loss drug reduced sleep apnea symptoms.

  • Here's How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth In 2025 If Raoul Pal's Prediction Is Correct

    Raoul Pal has an extensive background in financial markets. He has served as head of European hedge fund sales for equities at Goldman Sachs and a portfolio manager at a hedge fund. More recently, he started his own crypto hedge fund, investment research firm and financial knowledge platform. His opinion on crypto is valued around the world, and he is constantly sending out market insights to his 1 million followers on X. Pal considered many factors to arrive at his prediction that Bitcoin will