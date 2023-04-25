U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.50
    -64.54 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,541.15
    -334.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.29
    -231.92 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.92
    -40.95 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    -1.69 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,009.40
    +9.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.06
    -0.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0076 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.1190 (-3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2404
    -0.0081 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4980
    -0.6670 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,644.06
    +270.36 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.02
    +5.05 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,891.13
    -21.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,620.07
    +26.55 (+0.09%)
     

Travel Insurance Claims Paid Out 8x Policy Premium in 2022

PR Newswire
·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New data reveals travelers who filed a travel insurance claim saved an average of $1,891 in 2022.

Squaremouth.com, the leading US travel insurance marketplace, reports that travelers spent an average of $266 per policy last year, and received an average reimbursement of $2,157 when filing a claim.

Claim payouts ranged drastically depending on the benefit, from an average of $213 to more than $80,000, exceeding the policy cost by 8 times on average.

Medical Evacuation Payouts Averaged More Than $80,000 in 2022

In 2022, the three highest travel insurance claim payouts came from medical evacuations, and canceled or interrupted trips.

Notable stats:

  • Cancellation claims reimbursed travelers $4,110 on average

  • The highest paid claim was for a traveler who was medically evacuated, resulting in a payment over $223,000

Delays and Cancellations Account For Nearly Two Thirds of Paid Claims

Most travelers filed claims due to their trip being delayed or canceled.

Notable stats:

  • Travel Delay was the most commonly paid out claim in 2022 with 25%

  • Pre-departure cancellations accounted for more than 21% of all paid claims last year

  • One in five paid claims was related to a medical emergency

Claim Type

Avg Claim

Highest Claim

% of Claims

Medical Evacuation

$82,896.39

$223,100.82

0.22 %

Trip Cancellation

$6,448.24

$207,894.00

18.99 %

Trip Interruption

$1,992.07

$27,818.28

18.48 %

Cancel For Any Reason

$1,592.35

$7,417.78

2.09 %

Emergency Medical

$763.56

$18,847.91

21.73 %

Travel Delay

$610.37

$3,600.00

24.69 %

Missed Connection

$281.69

$736.92

3.90 %

Baggage Loss

$271.72

$1,000.00

4.91 %

Baggage Delay

$213.05

$434.02

4.98 %

Methodology: Squaremouth analytics compared travel insurance claims data from Tin Leg between January 1 and December 31 of 2019 to 2022 to compare policy prices to claim payouts. Tin Leg is a travel insurance provider and member of The Squaremouth Group since 2014.

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: Megan Moncrief, President, is available for comment and interview. mmoncrief@squaremouth.com (727) 378-0938

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-insurance-claims-paid-out-8x-policy-premium-in-2022-301807290.html

SOURCE Squaremouth