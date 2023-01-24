Travel Insurance Market size is expected to reach US$ 32170 million by 2029 with Top Key Players Data | Allianz, Munich Re Group and More [114 Pages Report]

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Travel Insurance Market" Insights 2023 : Travel insurance is a product focused on protecting policyholders against specified losses, accidents or other adverse events, which may occur before or during travel. Examples include trip cancellation/interruption, overseas medical expenses for injury or illness, theft of valuables, and baggage delay or damage. Many travel insurance policies also include the provision of emergency medical assistance services, such as call center operating 24 hours, seven days a week, and an international network of specialist health care providers.

There are standard general exclusions and invalidations on most types of travel insurance policies (for example, self‑inﬂicted injury, acts of terrorism, non‑approved pre‑existing medical conditions, “dangerous” or extreme activities, and policyholders being under the inﬂuence of alcohol or drugs). Travel insurance is generally available in two forms: (i) as a single-trip insurance policy, which provides cover for a specific trip and is matched to the exact characteristic of the trip (e.g. number of travelling days and destination) and (ii) as an annual insurance policy, which covers multiple trips in a year. Travel insurance can be purchased from travel agents, travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators) a private insurance firm, insurance brokers, or online. The GWP in this report all refer to the Gross written premium from Travel Insurance. The characteristics of fine travel insurance unit of measurement as follow:

Researcher's newest research report, the “Travel Insurance Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Travel Insurance sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Travel Insurance sales for 2023 through 2029. With Travel Insurance sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Travel Insurance industry.

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Travel Insurance landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Travel Insurance portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms’ unique position in an accelerating global Travel Insurance market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Travel Insurance and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Travel Insurance.

The global Travel Insurance market size is projected to grow from US$ 20380 million in 2022 to US$ 32170 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2029.

The main global Travel Insurance players include Allianz, Munich Re Group, AIG, etc. The top three Travel Insurance players account for approximately 30% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Travel Insurance, accounting for about 26%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of product, Trip Cancellation is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Family Traveler, followed by Business Traveler.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Travel Insurance market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Travel Insurance Market Research Report is spread across 114 Pages and provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The Global Travel Insurance market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2029. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Travel Insurance Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Travel Insurance Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Travel Insurance market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Based on types, the Precious Metals market from 2018 to 2029 is primarily split into Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Medical Expense, Property Damage, Other

Which growth factors drives the Travel Insurance market growth?

Increasing use of Family Traveler, Senior Citizens, Business Traveler, Other is expected to drive the growth of the Travel Insurance Market.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavours profitable in the process.

Travel Insurance Market - Competitive Analysis:

Who are the leading players in Travel Insurance market?

Allianz

Munich Re Group

AIG

Assicurazioni Generali

Prudential

ACE&Chubb

Manulife

UnitedHealthcare Global

Mapfre

AXA

Tokio Marine Holdings

China Pacific insurance

Hanse Merkur

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

People's insurance company of China

China Life

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Travel Insurance Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Travel Insurance in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Travel Insurance?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Travel Insurance Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Travel Insurance market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Travel Insurance Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Travel Insurance market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Travel Insurance along with the manufacturing process of Travel Insurance?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Travel Insurance market?

Economic impact on the Travel Insurance industry and development trend of the Travel Insurance industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Travel Insurance market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Travel Insurance market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Travel Insurance market size at the regional and country-level?

