Travel+Leisure Co Director George Herrera Sells 2,969 Shares

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL), a leading global vacation company that provides services to a network of approximately 230 vacation ownership resorts serving more than two million members, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. George Herrera, a director of the company, sold 2,969 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $45.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $134,564.77.

The insider's transaction history over the past year shows that George Herrera has sold a total of 5,686 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Travel+Leisure Co, with a total of 10 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Travel+Leisure Co's shares were trading at $45.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.275 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 8.67, which is below the industry median of 21.09 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $45.33 and a GF Value of $54.55, Travel+Leisure Co is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

