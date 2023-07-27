Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Travel + Leisure:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$702m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$850m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Travel + Leisure has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.8% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Travel + Leisure's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Travel + Leisure here for free.

So How Is Travel + Leisure's ROCE Trending?

Travel + Leisure has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 42%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 30% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 13%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

What We Can Learn From Travel + Leisure's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Travel + Leisure has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 2.2% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Travel + Leisure does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

