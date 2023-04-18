Travel Lemming Names Taylor Herperger as New Director of Marketing, Seeking to Expand Its Brand

Winnipeg local and travel expert Taylor Herperger steps up to the role of Director of Marketing, setting sights on elevating Travel Lemming into a leading global travel brand.

DENVER, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Lemming ( https://travellemming.com/ ), a US-based online travel guide with an annual readership of over 10 million, has appointed Taylor Herperger as its new Director of Marketing.

Taylor Herperger, newly-appointed Director of Marketing at Travel Lemming

Taylor Herperger will be charged with growing the Travel Lemming brand and expanding the publication's position as the go-to source for travelers seeking authentic, local travel advice and reviews.

Taylor Herperger's travel guides and biography can be found at: https://travellemming.com/author/taylor-herperger/ .

Nate Hake, CEO & Founder of Travel Lemming, commented: "Taylor is an exceptionally gifted creator who has already crafted over 60 original travel guides for Travel Lemming. Her work inspired our team's expansion to more than 30 other content creators across the United States, as we seek to build the best travel guide to the US and the world. In her new role, Taylor will help more travelers discover Travel Lemming's unique library of helpful travel guides, curated by locals and experts who really know the destination first-hand."

Taylor Herperger's prior experience includes producing content for Travel Lemming as a freelance travel writer and editor, founding the travel blog Taylor On A Trip , and holding prominent promotions positions such as National Promotions Coordinator at Warner Music Canada.

"Working with Travel Lemming for the past 3.5 years has been an absolute joy," says Taylor. "From my early days as a content writer to my more recent role on the editorial team, I have witnessed the company's tremendous growth and its unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled travel experiences to its readers. Being appointed as the Director of Marketing is a great honor, and I'm excited for my new role with this innovative company."

Story continues

With Taylor at the helm of the marketing division, Travel Lemming is gearing up to announce its annual list of Best Things to Do in the USA on May 16th, ensuring that more people discover the unique and off-the-beaten-path destinations that the publication is known for covering.

About Travel Lemming

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. Travel Lemming publishes helpful travel guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world.

Media assets, including photographs available for republication, can be found here .

Press Contact: Taylor Herperger

357465@email4pr.com

‪(306) 745-7501

Travel Lemming

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-lemming-names-taylor-herperger-as-new-director-of-marketing-seeking-to-expand-its-brand-301800280.html

SOURCE Travel Lemming