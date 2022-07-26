Travel Market Segmentation by Sector and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Travel Market size in the consumer discretionary industry is expected to grow by USD 451.19 billion during the forecasted period. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the travel market will progress at a CAGR of 13.86%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Travel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Automobile Association Inc., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., CWT Global BV, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., GBT Travel Services UK Limited, and Travel Leaders Group LLC are some of the major market participants.

Technological advances, growing social media penetration, and increasing international tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy Sample Report.

Travel Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the travel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include

American Automobile Association Inc.

BCD Travel Services BV

Booking Holdings Inc.

Corporate Travel Management Ltd.

CWT Global BV

Expedia Group Inc.

Fareportal Inc

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.

GBT Travel Services UK Limited

Travel Leaders Group LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

Travel Market Segmentation

Sector

Geography

The airline segment's market share will expand significantly. The airline travel sectors of many nations worldwide have expanded in tandem with the expansion of the global economy. Increased airline passenger traffic has led to higher revenues and related taxes, both of which have aided in the growth of the economy. Due to the advent of trip packages like tourism packages, this development is anticipated to continue during the projection period.

Travel Market Driver

Technology advancements are a major component in the expansion of the world travel sector. The travel industry depends on cutting-edge technical solutions to help travel agents and their clients access travel data, compare available reservation alternatives, and make reservations for the most practical, affordable, and comfortable option. Another major travel market trend that is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector throughout the forecast period is the growth of international tourism.

Related Reports:

India Travel Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The travel services market share in India is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 11.78 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 11.38%.

Story continues

Hospitality Market in the Netherlands Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The hospitality market share in the Netherlands is expected to increase by USD 5.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.68%.

Travel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 451.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Automobile Association Inc., BCD Travel Services BV, Booking Holdings Inc., Corporate Travel Management Ltd., CWT Global BV, Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc, Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., GBT Travel Services UK Limited, and Travel Leaders Group LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Hotel, Restaurants, and Leisure

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Services

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Sector

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Sector

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Sector

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hotel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Hotel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion

Exhibit 27: Hotel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Travel activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Travel activities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Travel activities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Sector

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Sector

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing adoption of online payment platforms

8.1.2 Technological advances

8.1.3 Growing demand for multigenerational and micro trips

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threat from growing terrorism

8.2.2 Health and safety risks associated with travel

8.2.3 Travel fatigue

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing international tourist footfall

8.3.2 Increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, and strategic alliances

8.3.3 Increasing disposable incomes

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Automobile Association Inc.

Exhibit 52: American Automobile Association Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: American Automobile Association Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: American Automobile Association Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 BCD Travel Services BV

Exhibit 55: BCD Travel Services BV - Overview

Exhibit 56: BCD Travel Services BV - Product and service

Exhibit 57: BCD Travel Services BV- Key news

Exhibit 58: BCD Travel Services BV - Key offerings

10.5 Booking Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 59: Booking Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Booking Holdings Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Booking Holdings Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 62: Booking Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Booking Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Corporate Travel Management Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Corporate Travel Management Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Corporate Travel Management Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Corporate Travel Management Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 CWT Global BV

Exhibit 67: CWT Global BV - Overview

Exhibit 68: CWT Global BV - Product and service

Exhibit 69: CWT Global BV - Key offerings

10.8 Expedia Group Inc.

Exhibit 70: Expedia Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Expedia Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Expedia Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Expedia Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Fareportal Inc

Exhibit 74: Fareportal Inc - Overview

Exhibit 75: Fareportal Inc - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Fareportal Inc - Key offerings

10.10 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 78: Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 GBT Travel Services UK Limited

Exhibit 80: GBT Travel Services UK Limited - Overview

Exhibit 81: GBT Travel Services UK Limited - Product and service

Exhibit 82: GBT Travel Services UK Limited- Key news

Exhibit 83: GBT Travel Services UK Limited - Key offerings

10.12 Travel Leaders Group LLC

Exhibit 84: Travel Leaders Group LLC - Overview

Exhibit 85: Travel Leaders Group LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 86: Travel Leaders Group LLC - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-market-segmentation-by-sector-and-geography-key-drivers-and-market-forecasts---technavio-301592389.html

SOURCE Technavio