Travel Planners: Here’s How To Know When Flying Is a Cheaper Option

YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it’s time to travel, the biggest consideration, aside from picking your destination, is likely cost.

Read Next: 4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Find the Cheapest Airline Tickets

Discover: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

Traveling is never cheap unless you can be extremely frugal, but when you have the option to drive or fly to your locale, how do you know which option is cheaper?

While there are literal costs to consider, there are also other factors that play into your experience of travel, from comfort to time. According to travel planners, these are the best ways to determine when flying is the cheaper option.

When Distance Is a Factor

Travel agent Charles Chambers said that you want to first consider the distance you will be traveling.

“As a rule of thumb, if the journey is over 300 miles (about a 5-6 hour drive), flying might be more time-effective, if not always cost-effective,” he said.

When Other Costs of Driving Add Up

While fuel costs are the obvious costs you’ll pay for traveling by car, Chambers urges people to look at other costs that come into play by car: “Include wear and tear on the vehicle, tolls, and potentially overnight accommodation for longer drives.”

If these add up to a figure that’s more expensive, or even close to the cost of a plane ticket, it might be worth it to fly to limit the hassles of driving.

Hans Mast, a travel planner with Golden Rule Travel, has a formula he uses to determine which is most cost effective. For driving, he applies $0.50/mile total cost to drive his car including gas, maintenance, and depreciation.

“I then take my hourly rate times the number of hours driving would take. I don’t count the hours for flying since I can work on my laptop on the flights and relaxing in airports is very different than the constant tension and attention of driving. That is my total cost of driving.”

Then for flying, he checks with both cash or miles and finds the best option. “I convert the value of the miles to cash. I get my cost of a rental car. I add those together and that’s my total cost of flying.”

Story continues

He then compares the two numbers. “If the flying number is within 30-50% of the driving number, I always take the flying. It puts far less stress on my wife, two-year-old daughter, and on myself to fly.”

I’m a Travel Agent: 7 Costliest Mistakes People Make When Planning Vacations

When the Value of Your Time Is More Important

We often forget to place a value on our time.

Whether you’re traveling for business and need to be efficient or traveling for leisure and want to make the most of the time off you’ve got, Chambers said, “If time is money to you, flying is typically faster when considering long distances. Factor in your hourly worth or the cost of additional vacation days if you choose to drive.”

However, consider that air travel is also rife with delays. Stacy Small, travel planner and founder of Elite Travel Club pointed out, “If you are a traveler that puts a price on your time, for example you are a business traveler with an important meeting to attend, you might not be able to afford the lost time that might come with a planned flight due to the all-too-common delays we see on the regular.”

Jens Johansson, founder of Airport Information, added, “When we talk about time, it’s not just the hours spent in transit, but the entire travel process.”

For example, he pointed out how a drive from Chicago to Detroit might take about 5 hours. “Comparatively, a flight may only be an hour in the air, but add in commuting to the airport, pre-flight checks, and waiting for your luggage, and you’re looking at nearly the same time commitment. As distances increase, the scales tip in favor of flying.”

Of course, if you do park your car at an airport and have to rent a car, these costs “can significantly add to the travel expenses,” Chambers said. Not to mention airline fees for such things as added luggage, seat selection, and on-board meals and drinks.

When It Suits Personal Comfort and Convenience

It’s also hard to put a value on experience, Chambers said. “Some people enjoy the journey and the flexibility that driving provides for stopping and sightseeing. Others prefer the convenience and speed of air travel, despite the waiting time at airports.”

On the other hand, according to Mast, driving can often be unpleasant for families with young children. “There’s no comparison for my toddler daughter being stuck in a car seat for fourteen hours with two to three, five-to-15-minute breaks versus being in an airplane for an hour or two flight with lots of running around the airport exploring in between.”

Courtney Johnston, family travel advisor with Scenic Route Travel in Utah pointed out one of the downsides of driving is, “Driving is exhausting, especially when it is all day. With kids, it’s good to schedule regular stops so they can stretch their legs.

But will you be buying gas station treats or fast food every time you stop? That can definitely add up.”

When You Drive an Electric Vehicle

While electric vehicles may save you money on gas, charging stations still charge money, and there are other considerations that may make flying a better option, Small said.

“This option would require a bit more advance planning as it won’t be worth the savings if you don’t have a place to charge. Also, the time involved with charging needs to be taken into consideration as there are different types of charging stations, and this may not be worth the cost savings if time is of the essence.”

When Driving Reduces Your Vacation Time

Compare door to door times when you are trying to decide whether to fly or drive, Johnston said.

“If driving will limit your vacation time once you have arrived at your destination, it is probably worth it to fly. You don’t want to be tired and cranky, and you don’t want to spend two days of your three-day weekend on the road.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Travel Planners: Here’s How To Know When Flying Is a Cheaper Option