Travel Technologies Market to register a growth of USD 1.56 billion at a CAGR of 4.03%|Rise in the consolidation of online travel agencies is a key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The travel technologies market is estimated to grow by USD 1.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.03%.

Attractive Opportunities in Travel Technologies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as increasing consolidation of the online travel agencies is significantly driving the travel technologies market.

Our research report on "Travel Technologies market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Travel Technologies Market Report Key Highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.79%

  • Key market segments: Product (GDS and airline and hospitality IT solutions), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 35%

Travel Technologies Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.79

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amadeus IT Group SA, CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Dolphins Dynamics Ltd., ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Lemax Ltd., Sabre Corp., Technoheaven, Tramada Systems Pty Ltd., and Travel Technology Consulting Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Travel Technologies Market Trend

  • Application of AI

The increasing application of artificial intelligence in the travel industry is one of the key trends driving the global travel technologies market share growth. As the AI offers the travel managers with fast access to better and more cost-effective options for travel programs resulting in efficiency in the travel booking process. Moreover, the implementation of intelligent conversational platforms like chatbots to address the customer requirements with having human intervention. Thus, facilities such as offering chat channels reduce the costs and also boost revenue.

Travel Technologies Market Challenge

  • Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is one of the key challenges for the growth of the global travel technologies market. Online transactions are associated with risks related to data security and privacy. The travel and hospitality industry holds a large volume of important customer data, including personally identifiable information (PII) and online financial transactions. However, there have been several instances of data breaches in the travel and tourism industry. In addition, cybercriminals also use the flaws in the systems of the vendors to gain access to the customer data of the travel service providers that use them.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the travel technologies market.

Key market vendors insights

The travel technologies market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • Amadeus IT Group SA

  • CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Dolphins Dynamics Ltd.

  • ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd.

  • Expedia Group Inc.

  • Lemax Ltd.

  • Sabre Corp.

  • Technoheaven

  • Tramada Systems Pty Ltd.

  • Travel Technology Consulting Inc.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Product

The GDS segment will be significant in the travel technologies market share growth during the forecast period. The travel agencies through subscription can access the real-time inventory data of connected travel service providers, including aircraft seats, different types of room availability, and cars and buses to travel on GDS. Additionally, the travel agencies can also search, plan and book tickets and services on GDS for their customers. As a result, several travel and hospitality service providers are making significant investments in GDS every year.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 35% of the global travel technologies market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market for travel technologies in North America.

The increase in the revenue of the tourism industry is expected to boost the travel technologies market growth in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Railcar Leasing Market in North America - The railcar leasing market size in North America has the potential to grow by USD 4.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Dry Bulk Shipping Market - The dry bulk shipping market size has the potential to grow by USD 930.41 million from 2021 to 2026, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travel-technologies-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-56-billion-at-a-cagr-of-4-03rise-in-the-consolidation-of-online-travel-agencies-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301471532.html

SOURCE Technavio

