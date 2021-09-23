U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,401.25
    +17.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +211.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,193.00
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.60
    +13.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.25
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -24.00 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.35 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0310 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -4.62 (-18.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3711
    +0.0091 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0950
    +0.3170 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,681.73
    +1,176.75 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.57
    +55.09 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.50
    -8.87 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

Travel technology platform Spotnana launches with $41M

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Spotnana emerged from stealth Thursday with $41 million in its pocket and an open global platform targeting the $1.4 trillion business travel industry.

The Bay Area company’s investment includes a $34 million Series A, co-led by ICONIQ and Madrona Venture Group with participation from Decibel and Mubadala Capital, and a previous undisclosed $7 million seed round from 2020, also from ICONIQ and Madrona and including 8VC and Global Founders Capital.

Founded by CEO Sarosh Waghmar and CTO Shikhar Agarwal in 2019, Spotnana is designing a software-as-a-service platform for travel buyers and suppliers aimed at automating associated back- and mid-office tasks, providing travel inventory from dozens of global sources and integrations with third-party workplace technology providers for ease of travel management.

Waghmar, who has a background in the travel industry founding and leading digital travel company WTMC, told TechCrunch that scaling in the industry was difficult due to it being “highly broken and highly fragmented.”

He learned that the only way to scale in the travel industry would be to build a technology company first, so with Agarwal, they got started building Spotnana, not knowing that the global pandemic was around the corner.

“Travel is a $1.4 trillion industry and just corporate travel is growing 5% to 6% each year, but accounted for $700 billion of that last year in spite of the pandemic,” Waghmar said. “By 2024, we see this going back to $1.4 trillion, especially as events will get back where they need to be.”

The platform is now open to the public after piloting with more than 50 corporate travel customers that manage travel across global offices, now from a single online dashboard. The company has also grown to over 120 employees over the past year.

Steve Singh, former founder and CEO of corporate expense and travel software company Concur, is an investor at Madrona Venture Group and leads Spotnana’s board as chairman. Joining him on the board as part of the investment is ICONIQ investor and former CFO of Expedia Greg Stanger.

Singh referred to the company as “AWS for the travel industry.”

“Customers are using Spotnana in a few ways: They are using the finished product or taking the API and building their own products,” he said. “This will be like walking into a kiosk in the airport and being able to access the same record used in booking travel online or working with a travel agent.”

At his previous company, Waghmar said he had scaled it to over $70 million in travel spend per year as a bootstrapped company. However, with Spotnana, he believes technology will drive change in the industry and that it will take working with investors that understand the space to push it forward.

The new funding will be deployed into additional hires, particularly on the engineering team, building out its travel operations infrastructure and continued development of its open architecture.

“We believe this is the highest-ever raised for a business travel startup,” Waghmar added. “We have built a profitable business before, and we can do it again as we disrupt this industry.”

Where top VCs are investing in travel, tourism and hospitality tech

Recommended Stories

  • Singing and dancing as South Africa's national airline returns to the skies

    Jubilant South African Airways (SAA) staff at the country's biggest airport broke into song and dance on Thursday as the airline took to the skies for the first time in around a year. "I'm actually emotional the fact that it's happening today, we never thought it would happen."

  • A Rising Number of Travelers Are Using Crypto To Pay For Trips, Yet Those Transactions Can Be Risky

    Rising number of people turning to cryptocurrency to pay for international travel. But no consumer protections and volatile market conditions can make such a move risiky.

  • Zola Electric closes $90M funding round to scale technology and enter new markets

    Millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa and emerging markets continue to live without access to electricity. Zola Electric, one such provider, is announcing today that it has closed $90 million in new funding to enter new markets and drive distributed renewable energy. When Zola Electric was launched in 2011 by Erica Mackey, Xavier Helgesen and Joshua Pierce, the company provided solar home solutions to off-grid rural communities in Tanzania.

  • Is Your Memory Getting Worse? Doctors Share 8 Reasons for Memory Loss

    Before you panic, it's probably not what you think.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Are Any Airline Stocks Buys As DOJ Targets American-JetBlue Pact?

    Delta Air Lines and other airline stocks have rebounded with travel as the coronavirus pandemic starts to wane, but the rebound is likely to be uneven.

  • China Just Blew Up the Casino Market in New Regulatory Crackdown

    Sweeping new regulations are being floated for casinos in Macao that threaten the investment thesis of the entire gambling market in China, even as the region continues to struggle to climb out of the very deep hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The promise of intense new oversight, limits on the number of concessions or licenses issued, limits on the number of table games allowed, and having government officials oversee daily casino operations could set back resort plans for a rebound. China's also considering requiring casinos to get permission from the government before distributing dividends to shareholders.

  • Disney World Takes a Big Step Into the New Normal

    The end of virtual queues for Disney's Hollywood Studios' wildly popular "Star Wars" ride is really just the beginning of the tollbooths.

  • Analyst Report: Royal Caribbean Group

    Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 60 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company is completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

  • American and JetBlue Stocks Fall on Justice Department Antitrust Lawsuit

    Shares of American Airlines and JetBlue Airways slumped after the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging a partnership between the two companies on antitrust grounds.

  • Work Remotely at This Top-secret Outdoor Office Space in the Colorado Woods

    The secret location in Colorado includes strong Wi-Fi, campfires, and Busch Light happy hours.

  • Good News for Airlines: The U.S. Will Open to More Foreign Visitors

    Since early 2020, the federal government has maintained a ban on international travel to the U.S. affecting billions of foreigners. Naturally, these restrictions have drastically crimped demand for international travel to and from the U.S., hurting airlines like Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL).

  • Flights to Europe Are Cheaper Than They've Been in Years — Here's How to Find the Best Deals

    If you've been waiting for bargain fares to Spain, Italy, or Portugal, your time is now.

  • StarHub to acquire 50.1% stake in MyRepublic's broadband business

    StarHub plans to acquire a majority 50.1 per cent stake in MyRepublic's broadband business in Singapore to strengthen its position in the market.

  • Travelers continue to struggle with masking rules - and rule-breakers

    Now that the federal government has extended its mask mandate for public transportation until next year, it's time to talk about the rule-breakers - and what to do about them. Karin Kemp saw plenty of them on a recent flight from Chicago to Honolulu. The flight crew issued a stern warning that passengers had to wear face coverings at all times, including between sips of drinks and bites of food.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingt

  • The pandemic has turned United Airlines into a thriving freight company

    United has embraced cargo flights more enthusiastically than any other passenger airlines. Now it's looking to hold onto its freight revenue post-pandemic.

  • Guinness to open brewery in Chicago's Fulton Market: report

    The centuries-old Irish brewer Guinness, a unit of Diageo , is set to open a brewery in the Fulton Market district west of Chicago's Loop business district, Crain's Chicago Business

  • 12 Peloton Scenic Rides That Will Take You From Your Living Room to Places All Over the World

    One of the best things about having a Peloton bike is that you can work out right in the comfort of your own home. It's so easy to switch between live classes and on-demand classes, and with a variety of themed rides and Peloton instructors, you can never really get bored.

  • National Geographic’s New Antarctic Cruises Add a Dose of Luxury to Your Expedition

    Starting this November, you can set sail on the "Resolution", which was purpose built for both polar expeditions and creature comforts.

  • Taiwan asks to join trade group, says China might interfere

    Taiwan announced Thursday it has applied to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, setting up a potential clash with rival Beijing over the status of the island democracy. The Chinese government, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, gave no details of how it might respond but said the island has no right to join international bodies. A Taiwan Cabinet minister said the island's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership might be disrupted if China, which applied last week, is admitted first.