Travel Vaccine Global Market Report 2022: Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novartis, Merck, Pfizer, AstraZeneca & More

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Vaccine Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Composition (Mono Vaccines v/s Combination Vaccines), By Disease Indication, By Travel Type, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel vaccine market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of flu and rapid growth in the travel and tourism sector. Travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, are vaccine shots that protect travelers from serious illnesses. Vaccines work by exposing the body to germs of the disease it will protect against by enabling the production of antibodies.

Besides, increasing awareness regarding the prevention of endemics and transnational infections and stringent advisories and regulations by health authorities to prevent the rise of infectious diseases are some of the factors driving the adoption of travel vaccines. The travel and tourism industry has witnessed a robust growth in recent years with the rise in disposable income of middle-class population across the world.

Moreover, increasing trend of exploring different cultures, traditions, spiritualism, rural and ethnic living is propelling the adoption of travel vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased emphasis on travel vaccines to avoid the spread of infections. As the public is becoming more aware and alert around the spread of infectious diseases, the demand for travel vaccine is expected to proliferate in the coming years. Growth in tourism activities have also led to the booming travel vaccine business for market players.

Stringent Advisories and Regulations by Health Authorities to Aid the Market Growth

Vaccination for diseases mentioned in the United States Department of Health & Human Services such as chickenpox, cholera, COVID-19, diphtheria, influenza, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, pneumococcal, polio, rabies, rotavirus, rubella, shingles, tetanus, typhoid fever, whooping cough, and yellow fever is considered mandatory by some countries.

These countries ask for mandatory vaccination proofs documented on an International Certification of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) from travelers entering their country. Various countries' governments have implemented policies to prevent traveling citizens from travel-related infections. For instance, the National Health Services (NHS) organizes routine vaccination drives to prevent infectious diseases such as hepatitis A, typhoid, measles, mumps, yellow fever, among others.

In addition, travelers coming for Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia from various countries are required to show proof of vaccination for meningitis and seasonal influenza. Major countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Japan, and Germany, among others, recommend travelers to be vaccinated for DPT. Increasing regulations for safe traveling are supporting the normalization of travel vaccines among travelers, which is expected to boost the market growth.

High Market Growth Potential in Emerging Nations

Rising personal disposable income of middle-class populations in developing nations, owing to improving economic conditions, is increasing demand for travel and tourism. Travel and tourism is rapidly becoming a part of lifestyle for people in developing nations. Besides, growing awareness among population regarding various infections and disease that they could fall prey to while travelling to another country is boosting the travel vaccine market growth. Moreover, governments in developing regions are taking initiatives to create more awareness regarding infectious diseases, which is expected to fuel the growth of travel vaccines in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

Travel Vaccine Market, By Composition:

  • Mono Vaccines

  • Combination Vaccines

Travel Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication:

  • Hepatitis A

  • DPT

  • Yellow Fever

  • Typhoid

  • Hepatitis B

  • Measles and Mumps

  • Rabies

  • Meningococcal

  • Varicella

  • Japanese Encephalitis

  • Others

Travel Vaccine Market, By Type:

  • Domestic

  • International

Travel Vaccine Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Europe & CIS

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • UAE

  • Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Travel Vaccine Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Global Travel Vaccine Market Outlook

7. North America Travel Vaccine Market Outlook

8. Europe Travel Vaccine Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Travel Vaccine Market Outlook

10. South America Travel Vaccine Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Travel Vaccine Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape (Inclusive of SWOT Analysis of Players Profiled)

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • GlaxoSmithKline, plc.

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Novartis International AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc.

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • CSL Limited

  • Johnson & Johnson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qkfew

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


