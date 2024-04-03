Has The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:TRV) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Travelers Companies' (NYSE:TRV) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Travelers Companies' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Travelers Companies is:

12% = US$3.0b ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Travelers Companies' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Travelers Companies' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. Despite the modest returns, Travelers Companies' five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 3.8%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Travelers Companies' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 8.1% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Travelers Companies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Travelers Companies Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (implying that the company retains the remaining 70% of its income), Travelers Companies' earnings growth was quite low. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Travelers Companies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Travelers Companies' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 16%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Travelers Companies has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

