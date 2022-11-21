U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,955.74
    -9.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,778.04
    +32.35 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,041.60
    -104.47 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.18
    -11.55 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    -0.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -15.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0075 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8230
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    -0.0079 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1110
    +1.7860 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,988.18
    -593.16 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    366.96
    -5.40 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Travelex Insurance Services announces expansion into Canada

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Travelex Insurance Services, an industry-leading travel insurance provider in the United States for more than 25 years, today announced its expansion into Canada, with full operations, including claims administration and travel assistance, based in Toronto. Travelex's strategic initiative begins with the expansion of its  North American footprint, which brings opportunities for the company's long-time partners, new partnerships, and consumers.

Travelex Insurance Services announces expansion into Canada, with full operations based in Toronto.

"We're bridging a gap for our current partners that have operations in Canada with more opportunities for Travelex products and services," said Shannon Lofdahl, President and CEO at Travelex, "and we're working to become a premier travel insurance provider for their Canadian travellers."

 

In 2017, Travelex joined the Zurich family of global brands, which operates in 15 countries, opening the door for Travelex to broaden its presence in the global travel market.

"This is an exciting time for Travelex," Lofdahl said. "Our expansion into Canada gives us the opportunity to serve travellers throughout North America, whether they book travel insurance through a travel professional, tour operator or our website.

"Travelex's customer care is certainly one of our key differentiators," Lofdahl said. "We've won many awards for our customer service and our partnerships are measured in decades. I think Canadian travellers will be impressed with what we have to offer them."

About Travelex Insurance Services Canada Inc.

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. In 2022, we expanded our service area, bringing the same quality products and services to Canada with full operations, including claims administration and travel assistance, based in Toronto. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travellers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travellers dream, explore and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.ca.

Contact Information:

Amy Goldyn
P: +1 402 880 7481
E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelex-insurance-services-announces-expansion-into-canada-301684233.html

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c5525.html

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentUS Stocks Pare Drop After Comments From Fed’s Daly: Markets WrapDamien Viel, wh

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell early Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group, Genesis Global Trading liquidity issues.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • Carvana Stock Rout Hits 97% This Year With Used-Car Prices Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentUS Stocks Pare Drop After Comments From Fed’s Daly: Markets

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Merck to buy Imago BioSciences for $1.35 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Merck will acquire Imago BioSciences for $1.35 billion.

  • Tesla Slumps; Chart Highlights Major Support Nearby

    Down more than 50% this year, Tesla stock is finally succumbing to the 2022 bear market. While Apple is still holding up to some degree, Tesla stock continues to carve out new 52-week lows. Chief Executive Elon Musk's taking on the CEO job of Twitter combined with Tesla stock's disappointing reactions to both earnings and third-quarter deliveries leaves the stock lacking any bullish momentum.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

    Both companies have suffered steep declines in their stock prices in 2022, potentially offering investors a bargain.

  • Crypto: How to handle the losses, confidence collapse. Experts weigh in

    The downfall of crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) has been described as the 'Lehman Brothers' moment of cryptocurrency. Its demise is impacting other cryptocurrency platforms as investors and customers rush to retrieve their money.

  • DraftKings Tumbles on Report of Unauthorized Money Withdrawals

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. tumbled on Monday after Action Network reported several instances of unauthorized withdrawals from customer sports-betting accounts. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentUS Stocks Pare Drop After Comments From Fed’s Daly: Markets WrapShares o

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) gained from higher in lithium prices and strong sales volumes in the third quarter.

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • Williams-Sonoma, RH stocks fall on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Barclays analyst's decision to downgrade Williams-Sonoma and RH stocks to Equal Weight from Overweight as home goods spending slows.

  • Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. After reporting declining bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue) in the second and third quarters, Roblox posted double-digit growth in bookings in the third quarter. Roblox is seeing top-line growth reaccelerate after bookings declined in the first half of the year.

  • 9 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 9 best fertilizer stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. As per Vantage Market Research in a report dated July 27, the global fertilizer market will experience growth […]