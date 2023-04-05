Travelex launches new partner perk: Creative assets to support integrated marketing efforts

OMAHA, Neb., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services Inc., a leading travel insurance provider in North America, announced it is launching a program to support the company's partners in their marketing efforts: integrated marketing campaign materials delivered quarterly, starting today.

Travelex President and CEO Shannon Lofdahl said the company's partners of all sizes have expressed the need for cohesive marketing materials they can use to effectively market travel insurance. "Often, we hear that time and budget resources are challenges for our partners," Lofdahl said. "And the expense associated with developing creative assets can be costly, particularly for small businesses.

"We see this as an opportunity to leverage our team of talented, nimble marketers and provide our partners added value while saving them money," Lofdahl said.

The amount is significant. At current ad agency rates for concepting, copywriting, design work, and photo licenses, the value of the integrated campaign materials Travelex is several thousand dollars each quarter. Partners will receive digital display ads in multiple sizes; print ads, color and black-and-white; a social media content calendar and graphics for regular posts; and an article and coordinating photo that partners can distribute to their client lists.

"Businesses know they need to advertise, but it's costly," Lofdahl said, "and the expense of an ad agency or freelancer to develop the creative assets increases the cost.

"Travelex has a team of highly skilled marketers right here, and they can help our partners," Lofdahl continued. "These integrated campaigns differentiate Travelex among our competitors, but most importantly, they are one more way we can deliver the outstanding customer service our partners know us for."

About Travelex Insurance Services

For more than 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a leading U.S. provider of travel insurance. As a premier partner to the travel industry, Travelex offers an array of products designed to help travelers create and protect the moments that matter most while they explore the world.

Story continues

We are part of the Zurich family of global brands and a woman-led organization that appreciates diversity. Guided by our values, we are optimistic, caring and reliable. With forward thinking, determination and a sense of togetherness, we help travelers dream, explore, and travel on. Learn more at TravelexInsurance.com.

Contact:

Amy Goldyn

P: +1-402-880-7481

E: amy.goldyn@travelexinsurance.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelex-launches-new-partner-perk-creative-assets-to-support-integrated-marketing-efforts-301790948.html

SOURCE Travelex Insurance Services