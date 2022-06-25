U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1600
    +0.2270 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,166.48
    -72.27 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Are you traveling with dogs or cats this summer? Download these helpful apps.

Marc Saltzman
·5 min read

Just because you’re looking forward to traveling this sunny season doesn’t mean you need to leave your furry friend behind.

According to a recent Hilton survey, 55% of Americans who are pet owners are likely to travel with their pet this summer.

Perhaps this is because many will consider car travel this year – despite high gas prices – says the AAA, plus many are considering vacation rentals, with millions of pet-friendly listings to choose from. Or perhaps you decided to stay at a cottage or cabin this summer as a more relaxing (and less expensive) “staycation”?

Whether you want pet essentials while away from home or need to speak to a licensed vet, smartphone apps can offer a smoother travel experience for pet lovers this summer – and many are ideal for year-round use, too.

Yes, fur-real.

Here are a half-dozen worth considering:

Chewy

Need more cat litter at your vacation property? Want to spoil your dog with some new treats? Looking for toys to keep your pets entertained at a camping site?

One of the biggest and best, the Chewy app and website lists products from more than 2,000 brands, which can be delivered right to you (free shipping over $49). Prices are good, plus there are frequent promo codes to type in at checkout and a Daily Deals section for temporarily discounted items.

An app and website, Chewy is one of the biggest online retailers for pet owners, featuring several thousand products (and medications) to order to your door.
An app and website, Chewy is one of the biggest online retailers for pet owners, featuring several thousand products (and medications) to order to your door.

Despite its name, Chewy isn’t just for dogs and cats, so you can also order a replacement aquarium or bird cage to your cottage or cabin, too.

On sale now: Save up to 50% on must-have pet products this week only

How long do cats live? Here’s how long to expect your feline friend’s nine lives to last

When back at home, you can save even more with an “Autoship” feature that lets you schedule regular deliveries of your pet supplies, so you never run out of pet food, supplements or other essentials.

The Florida-based company has an intuitive app (available for iOS and Android), which includes an in-app shipment tracker to follow your packages.

Vetster

Need access to a vet while away from home?

Vetster offers 24/7 online veterinary appointments through a secure video chatting platform.

Available for iOS and Android, and on web, Vetster is a telehealth platform that lets you video chat with a licensed vet in your state (or outside of it), on-demand, 24/7.
Available for iOS and Android, and on web, Vetster is a telehealth platform that lets you video chat with a licensed vet in your state (or outside of it), on-demand, 24/7.

Available for iOS or Android (and a website, too), this pet-centric telehealth app lets you browse or search for a licensed vet that specializes in the kind of pet you own, see the languages they speak and read their bio and reviews from others. Vets set their own prices, but appointments typically start at $50.

“As we get into the summer months, it's not just about getting pet care while at home or at the office, but also while you’re on the road, whether traveling in an RV across the country or perhaps you've rented a cabin or lake house,” says Mark Bordo, co-founder and CEO of Vetster, in a telephone interview with USA TODAY. “It’s like a vet in your pocket, in the event you need to speak to a professional, wherever you go.”

So your dog is pregnant: How long are dog pregnancies, anyway?

Your pet's common behavior: Why do cats knead you? And why do they purr?

Veterinarians are available in every state and if you’re traveling to Canada or the U.K., you can find Vetster there, too.

Where allowed by state law, medications can also be shipped directly to you or the closest pharmacy.

American Red Cross Pet First Aid

Hopefully you’ll never need this one, but in the event an emergency does arise, the American Red Cross Pet First Aid app (iOS and Android) is an important one to have on your device.

Similar to the First Aid app to help humans, the American Red Cross Pet First Aid app offers a clean layout, with several photos and videos, for all the common ailments and accidents that could befall your best friend.

The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app offers a clean layout – with photos, videos and step-by-step instructions – to address common pet ailments and accident treatment.
The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app offers a clean layout – with photos, videos and step-by-step instructions – to address common pet ailments and accident treatment.

In the event of an emergency – a car hits your dog or your cat is having trouble breathing -- follow instructions on what to do, plus there are integrated tools to guide you to the nearest vet hospital.

There is also a section with material on preventative care to encourage healthy habits as pet owners.

Petcube

If you left your furry friend at home, you can peek in to see your pets while traveling, with the help of a Petcube camera (under $50 to start) and accompanying app. More advanced models also let you dispense treats from within the app while away!
If you left your furry friend at home, you can peek in to see your pets while traveling, with the help of a Petcube camera (under $50 to start) and accompanying app. More advanced models also let you dispense treats from within the app while away!

Decided not to travel with your pet but want to check in on them staying with family or friends?

The Petcube app works with one of the many Petcube cameras (from $39.99) to see, talk and keep tabs on your pet somewhere else. The entry-level Petcube Cam, for example, has a 110° wide-angle camera (Full HD 1080p resolution), 8x digital zoom and clear two-way audio.  A $6/month subscription provides three days 30-second video clips, three days of video history and alerts.

'That's definitely Dexter': Dog who escaped pet hotel, traveled two miles home caught on doorbell camera

Use the app on your phone to check in at any time and even when it’s dark in the home, as Petcube Cam lets you see up to 30 feet in night vision mode.

An optional feature lets you choose to be notified in real time with audio recognition of barking and meowing.

Puppr, GoodPup

When back from your vacation, train your puppy to perform tricks or better potty behavior, with the help of the freemium Puppr app, which includes more than 100 lessons.
When back from your vacation, train your puppy to perform tricks or better potty behavior, with the help of the freemium Puppr app, which includes more than 100 lessons.

Granted, it’s not recommended to train your pup on a vacation – not ideal for your dog or its owners! – but it would be remiss not to include a couple of highly-rated training apps for when you’ve settled back at home.

If cash is tight, try the free Puppr (iOS and Android), which features a handful of training videos, including more than 100 lessons with step-by-step instructions, from potty training to fun tricks. A paid Puppr Premium unlocks all the lessons and includes live chatting with professional dog trainers.

Also for iOS and Android, the more comprehensive GoodPup offers a personalized training plan ($29/week), which includes weekly private 30-minute sessions with a trainer, guided daily training tips and a 24/7 chat feature with trainers. And yes, there is a free 7-day trial, too.

Follow Marc on Twitter @marc_saltzman for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out" podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Traveling with pets? Apps like Chewy, Vetster and Petcube can help.

Recommended Stories

  • This Chewy sale lets you save up to 50% on must-have pet products this week only

    Pet parents, rejoice. Chewy is offering unheard of savings on dog and cat products right now—shop our top picks.

  • In Warsaw Park, Ukraine's Teen Refugees Hang Out and Hang On

    WARSAW, Poland — Every afternoon at a park outside a distinctively Stalinesque skyscraper in central Warsaw, scores of Ukrainian teenagers come together. They are young refugees, trying to cope. Many have quit school to drift around Warsaw, rootless, lost even, as young as 14 or 15, smoking cigarettes and swigging cheap beer. They gather under the maple trees, playing Ping-Pong or sprawling out on the benches, heads in each other’s laps, wondering what to do. Sign up for The Morning newsletter f

  • Former sheriff's deputy sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual battery on a minor

    The 13-year veteran of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in 2019 on charges that he often had sex with a minor over a three-years.

  • AT&T, Verizon Raise Prices and Test Consumer Budgets

    The wireless companies are boosting monthly fees and increasing the cost of mostly older cellphone plans.

  • Solana bets on mobile, launches US$1,000 ‘Saga’ Web3 phone

    Solana on Thursday launched a Web 3.0 phone dubbed “Saga” in a move to tap into the burgeoning number of mobile phone users accessing digital assets. See related article: Solend DAO overturns vote to take over at-risk ‘whale’ wallet Fast facts The Android mobile phone by Solana Mobile, a unit of Solana Labs, is “tightly […]

  • AMD’s Share of the Server Chip Market Could Double, JPMorgan Says

    JPMorgan is getting more optimistic over Advanced Micro Devices’ high-end chip business, citing strong results from the firm’s latest survey of technology buyers. On Thursday, analyst Harlan Sur said the chipmaker’s solid product road map and the firm’s CIO survey suggest the company can achieve 30% to 40% market share in the server processor market over the next few years—up from 20% this year. AMD (ticker: AMD) makes processors that act as the main computing brains for personal computers, servers, and graphics cards.

  • 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

    There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.

  • You Can Get a Yearlong Sam's Club Membership for $8 Through June 26

    With the high price of groceries these days, many people are considering starting to shop at warehouse clubs for food and everyday essentials. If you've been thinking of joining Sam's Club, now is a perfect time -- you can score a yearlong membership for $8 through June 26. Sam's Club is a warehouse club with nearly 600 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico.

  • GoDaddy 2021 Sustainability Report: Innovation

    We embrace innovative thinking and big ideas, and we celebrate when ideas become reality.

  • Solana Labs Is Building a Web3 Mobile Phone

    The backers of the Solana blockchain said Thursday that the devices will cost around $1,000 and begin delivery in early 2023.

  • Ninja's iconic 12-piece cookware set is on sale just ahead of Prime Day

    Get this Ninja NeverStick Cookware Set on sale from Amazon and make your cooking sessions more enjoyable.

  • This 3-in-1 Gadget can Wirelessly Charge Your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at Once

    This 3-in-1 charger safely charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods without excessive wires or hassle.

  • Why TikTok Shadow Bans Are a Concern For Creators

    Regardless of how big or small of a following you have on TikTok, no one, and I mean no one, wants to be shadow-banned. The term "shadow ban" has popped up frequently in relation to TikTok and other social media apps, with most users using it to refer to when a platform seemingly begins to show a creator's content to fewer users and their content abruptly stops performing well.

  • Solana launches web3-focused smartphone Saga to improve crypto-mobile relationship

    The co-founder and CEO of Solana, Anatoly Yakovenko, had a Steve Jobs moment when he stood in front of an auditorium in New York City and announced the launch of Saga, an Android web3-focused smartphone. “This is something that I fundamentally believe the industry needs to do,” Yakovenko said. People will pull out their laptops in the middle of dates so they don’t miss an NFT minting opportunity, Yakovenko joked.

  • Coinbase Phasing Out ‘Coinbase Pro’ for ‘Advanced’ Mode in Main App

    Crypto exchange Coinbase will phase out its trader-focused "Coinbase Pro" in favor of "Advanced Trade," a similar exchange service that lives alongside Coinbase’s other crypto investment products, unlike Pro. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest move from Coinbase and what this means for accessibility.

  • A quick trip to MARS

    During yesterday’s keynote, chief technologist Tye Brady debuted some of Amazon Robotics’ forthcoming robots, which will join the 520,000 or so it’s already debuted across its fulfillment and sorting centers. This year’s event was an opportunity to mark 10 years of Amazon Robotics, which effectively began life when the retailer acquired Kiva Systems, back in 2012. Kiva’s floor robots have served as a platform around which the company’s subsequent robots have been built.

  • American Airlines Launches Mobile ID For Travelers With TSA PreCheck

    American Airlines (AA) customers who travel using TSA PreCheck can now go through airport security stress-free. AA has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to test a mobile identification application that replaces the need for physical boarding passes and IDs. The mobile identification application, Airside Digital Identity, became available for both iOS or Android devices yesterday.

  • Nancy Williams: We didn’t want a Blue Healer, but got one anyway

    Columnist Nancy Williams writes about the ups and downs of dog ownership.

  • Amazon’s Alexa Impersonates Grandma, Creeping Out Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- “Creepy.” “Morbid.” “Monstrosity.”Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: Tear Gas Used in Arizona; Driver Hits ProtestersJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Supreme CourtThose were just some of the reactions that poured in over social media when Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa digital assistant imp

  • Think twice before you trade in your old smartphone or tablet — you could make more money ‘upcycling’ on resale sites

    When it comes to old smartphones to tablets to gaming consoles, many people don't realize how much value is left in their devices.