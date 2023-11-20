Traveling for Thanksgiving? Des Moines airport expects to exceed prepandemic traffic

The Des Moines International Airport terminal on a quiet day, It's expected to host a possibly record number of passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving travel at the Des Moines International Airport could finally beat pre-pandemic levels after falling short three years in a row, officials say.

Airport officials said there were 25,433 seats available to book during the Nov. 22-26 holiday travel period for flights to and from Des Moines, with 209 planes departing to 27 nonstop destinations and countless connections being made. The Sunday after Thanksgiving — typically the busiest travel day of the year — is likely to see over 5,000 passengers pass through the terminal.

Depending on how many of those seats are sold, the weekend could be a record-breaker. In 2022, 23,511 travelers passed through the airport, about 4% short of the 24,478 during the same period in 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa.

"We certainly have seats to surpass that number," said airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna. "Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel weekends of the entire year."

But Kovarna noted that with the prevalence of remote and hybrid-work options, some people may depart significantly earlier than usual. In 2022, over 4,000 passengers elected to travel the weekend before Thanksgiving, with some leaving as early as Friday.

Airport on course for record year of 3 million-plus passengers

Whatever the traffic count for Thanksgiving, the airport, at almost 2.6 million passengers served by the end of October, is on pace to break the annual record of 2.9 million, set in 2019, she said.

"We are on a record watch this December. We believe we will surpass 3 million passengers for the first time in the history of the Des Moines International Airport," Kovarna said.

The airport, which was built in 1948, will be operating above capacity once it reaches that point, and voters recently approved a referendum that authorizes Polk County to issue up to $350 million in bonds for the airport's planned terminal expansion project. Construction will begin in April.

Parking lots may be crowded but likely won't fill completely, airport officials say

Though the airport's garage and some of its closer lots, such as the Blue economy lot, do fill up on even during a non-holiday week, there will be plenty of parking available. A recent expansion of the Grey lot has added 627 spots, and an overflow lot, once activated, could provide another 415.

Shuttles will be running "'round the clock," Kovarna said.

"We have ample parking," she said. "They were painting those lines (in the Grey lot) today, getting it ready for the Thanksgiving holiday."

Those picking up passengers are reminded to use the airport's cellphone lot instead of camping out at the curb in front of the terminal. The lot is free, with no time limit as long as drivers remain with their vehicles.

The Cell Phone Waiting Lot is located near the Blue economy parking lot.

Here's what passengers can do

Here's what airport officials say travelers using Des Moines International Airport during the holiday can do to make their trips easier:

Check the status of your flight and be sure to print or download boarding passes.

Arrive early, at least 90 minutes before the flight's departure.

Check FlyDSM.com for real-time parking availability and costs.

Pack smart: Be aware of the TSA's do's and don'ts.

