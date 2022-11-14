U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.78
    -1.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,837.29
    +89.43 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,281.47
    -41.86 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.86
    -5.88 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.81
    -3.15 (-3.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.39 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0336
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8760
    +0.0630 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3200
    +1.5650 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,562.32
    -1.86 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.05
    +14.76 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Traveling to the World Cup this month? Here's what you can and can't bring

·5 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American soccer fans gearing up to travel to Qatar later this month to watch the 2022 World Cup should check foreign travel advice and keep up to date with entry requirements to avoid complications or arrest. To help supporters traveling from the United States, Nicokick has compiled a list of items you should avoid bringing to Qatar.

(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick)
(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick)

"It's imperative that American fans know local laws in advance to avoid losing precious items, receiving fines, or getting arrested," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at Nicokick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "For example, adult vapers who are traveling to the World Cup in Qatar will not be able to bring their e-cigarettes, but nicotine pouches could serve as a good, discreet option for those looking to satisfy their nicotine cravings without turning to more harmful cigarettes."

Below are a few key guidelines of what adult consumers can and cannot bring into the country. As always when traveling, we encourage you to check the U.S. Embassy website for a full set of guidelines and restrictions.

Banned Items

E-Cigarettes/Vapes

Vaping Americans will have to leave their e-cigarettes at home for the tournament, as it's illegal to import, sell or purchase them.

Anyone caught with one could be fined up to 10,000 riyals ($2,747) or three months in prison.

Alcohol

Supporters should avoid purchasing duty-free alcohol when entering Qatar, as the importation of alcohol is illegal.

Anyone found taking it into the country will have their stash confiscated and face imprisonment.

And while organizers have arranged for fans to be able to consume alcohol legally within the stadium and fan zones, the legal drinking age remains at 21.

Pornographic Material

Islamic law prohibits travelers from bringing pornographic material, including sex toys, into the country.

Officials will confiscate items upon arrival and, if caught using one, you could face a prison term of six months to three years, according to Article 294 of Qatar's Penal Code.

Pork products

Taking pork or products containing pork into the country for personal use is illegal - and any items will be confiscated.

While this might not result in jail time, offenders will receive a stern warning. Plus, the act will be considered disrespectful by locals and airport staff.

Religious Books

As Islam is the state religion, public observance of any other religion is prohibited, and books or materials will be seized.

Allowed Items

Nicotine Pouches

Adult consumers might not be able to take their vape with them, but they can take nicotine pouches.

Not only are they legal in both the U.S. and Qatar, according to the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction, but they are tobacco-free, which is favored in football stadiums in the country.

Tobacco-free nicotine pouches are a less harmful and legal alternative for adult smokers traveling to the tournament.

Prescription and OTC medicines

If you need to bring something with you for personal health reasons, there are steps you need to follow due to local laws.

Over-the-counter remedies like sleeping tablets, painkillers, antidepressants, and hormone replacement therapy drugs are banned in Qatar.

To avoid having them confiscated, getting arrested or even facing jail time, ensure you carry an official doctor's prescription and a letter from your GP or hospital with details of the drug and the quantity and dosage prescribed. This will then need to be legalized for use in Qatar and approval can be granted for a maximum of 30-days.

Also, double-check your medication ingredients as narcotics and psychotropic substances are prohibited, such as Codeine, Alprazolam (Xanax), Diazepam (Valium), Zolam, Clonazepam, Zolpidem, Methadone, Pregabalin, Tramadol and Lyrica.

Before setting off, you must ensure all medication has been certified by the Embassy for approval.

Modest clothing

As a Muslim country, supporters travelling to Qatar should pack a suitcase of clothing that protects their modesty.

While it may be hot, avoid wearing anything too revealing outside your hotel out of respect for the locals, such as see-through or sleeveless tops, and ensure shorts and skirts fall below the knee.

And, aside from providing UV protection, a pair of oversized sunglasses might also be required to stop sand from getting in your eyes in the rare event of a sandstorm.

Money + Precious Materials

Of course, fans are allowed to take money and other precious items, such as personal jewelry or rings with them when they visit the country.

However, if passengers are in possession of money or precious metals (gold, silver, platinum etc.) or stones (diamonds, emeralds, rubies etc.) greater than 50,000 riyals ($13,733), they must fill out a declaration form and hand it over at customs.

Qatar customs policies state that a failure to declare could result in the money/item being seized, a fine of 100,000-500,000 riyals ($27,474-$137,324), or jail time of up to three years.

About Nicokick:

Nicokick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, present in seven countries where we served more than 680,000 active consumers during 2021. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, Nicokick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about Nicokick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

###

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traveling-to-the-world-cup-this-month-heres-what-you-can-and-cant-bring-301677283.html

SOURCE Nicokick

Recommended Stories

  • New Driver of Drug Fatalities: The Deadly Mix of Meth and Fentanyl

    Methamphetamine fatalities are rising, increasingly in combination with opioids; ‘His life was at risk every day.’

  • China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

    Partial easing of housing-sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to lessen economic toll of strict Covid controls.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • Hedge Funds Bearish on Aussie Dollar Face Employment Data Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Leveraged funds’ bearish stance on the Australian dollar is being put to the test after US inflation data bolstered the view for a stronger currency. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyThe Aussie b

  • Let’s Actually Commit to Proofs of Reserve This Time, Okay?

    Requiring exchanges to show they have assets to match their liabilities would improve transparency and help to win back public trust in crypto, says Nic Carter.

  • Citigroup cuts Bank of America to neutral on downside risk to net interest income

    Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz on Monday downgraded Bank of America Corp. stock to neutral from buy and kept his price target on the stock at $40 a share. Tailwinds from higher net interest income or NII -- the profits banks make by issuing loans at a higher interest rate than they pay on deposits -- seem to be fully factored in for Bank of America, Horowitz said. "We see downside risk to 2023 NII largely from a catch up on deposit repricing and noninterest bearing deposit outflows outweighing

  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 38.36% and 21.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Most CFOs never liked crypto—even before FTX’s collapse

    The fall of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges is a finance horror story.

  • Disney Stock Has a Tough Year Ahead. Investors Have Already Been Burned.

    The same arguments now favoring the shares could have been made a year ago, but they wouldn't have panned out well.

  • Iraq Seeks Stable Oil Prices as It Rebuilds, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, seeks to keep oil prices near current levels to ensure market stability as the country rebuilds, according to new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Attitude Adjustment, Louder Volume, Hot SOX, Tough Fed Talk, Big Retail Reports

    US equities enjoyed a tremendous rally last week, even though there was an effort to de-risk this market ahead of Thursday's Consumer Price Index release. It's a little foggy just days later, but last Wednesday's regular session was seriously negative, even if on less-than-heavy trading volume. October CPI data released on Thursday morning for the month of October surprised.

  • Bankrupt FTX Faces Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas

    Financial police in the Bahamas, where Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX is headquartered, are working with the local securities regulator to investigate if any criminal conduct has occurred.

  • Stock market rally meets retail sales and retail earnings: What to know this week

    U.S. stocks are coming off of their best week since June, and Wall Street's ability to extend the winning streak likely hinges on news out of the retail sector in days ahead.

  • Shares dip and bond yields rise as Waller dents pivot hope

    A gauge of global stocks eased on Monday after scoring its biggest weekly percentage gain in two years last week and U.S. bond yields rose as a Federal Reserve official dampened hopes the central bank may be close to pausing its tightening path. Equities rallied last week and U.S. Treasury yields tumbled after consumer price data indicated stubbornly high inflation may finally be starting to slow. But Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday that though the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting, that should not be taken as a "softening" in the fight to bring down inflation, and while the data was "good news" it was "just one data point."

  • Germany’s Rheinmetall Buys Spanish Ammo Maker for $1.24 Billion

    One of Europe’s biggest arms makers said it would buy a Spanish competitor in a bid to quickly expand production of artillery and mortar ammunition to meet what it said was “massive demand” amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • Should You Contribute to a Non-Deductible IRA?

    Non-deductible IRAs are particularly attractive for people who are restricted by income limits in how much money they can put away for retirement.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • As Pandemic Aid Dries Up, Businesses Chase Covid Tax Credit

    The hottest business tax break is the employee retention credit, a pandemic-aid provision that expired more than a year ago.