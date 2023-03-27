Travelite Holdings' (SGX:BCZ) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Travelite Holdings (SGX:BCZ) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Travelite Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = S$2.5m ÷ (S$64m - S$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Travelite Holdings has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 9.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Travelite Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Travelite Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Travelite Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Travelite Holdings' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Travelite Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.5% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 21% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Travelite Holdings' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Travelite Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 64% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Travelite Holdings (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here