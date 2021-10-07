U.S. markets open in 6 hours 18 minutes

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's Lifestyle Superapp, Receives IDC Future Enterprise Awards in Singapore and Indonesia

·3 min read

  • The IDC Future Enterprise Awards seek out disruptive organizations that have made critical breakthroughs in digital transformation across the Asia Pacific region.

  • Traveloka was recognized as the Best in Future of Connectedness by IDC Indonesia and the Best in Future of Intelligence by IDC Singapore.

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, has been recognized for its digital transformation leadership by the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events, the International Data Corporation (IDC), as part of its annual IDC Future Enterprise Awards. Now in its fifth year, the IDC Future Enterprise Awards celebrate the tech-enabled resilience and innovation by enterprises as they navigated through the challenges and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Traveloka was awarded the Best in Future of Connectedness in Indonesia for the company's ability to rethink the way people, infrastructure, and processes connect to foster a seamless flow of data and drive business outcomes, and the Best in Future of Intelligence in Singapore for the way Traveloka uses data analytics to develop and deliver meaningful insights that support decision-making across the entire organization.

"The recognition at this year's IDC Future Enterprise Awards is a testament to Traveloka's ability to utilize digital technology and data analytics to revolutionize the user experience and improve the operational efficiency of our business," said Ray Frederick, CTO of Traveloka. "From promoting a data-driven culture to ensuring that our network infrastructure increases connectedness, collaboration, and security, we are leveraging technology to remain agile and to respond to unprecedented changes in consumer trends and behaviors."

"Traveloka is leading the way in terms of its Enterprise Intelligence initiatives", said Dr. Chris Marshall, AVP at IDC Asia Pacific, and one of the judges for the awards, "such Enterprise Intelligence points to Traveloka's ability to learn from new data, synthesize that data into insights, and scale those insights to create real business advantage."

Winners of the 2021 IDC Future Enterprise Awards were chosen based on their successful implementation of digital initiatives that address new customer demands, development of new capabilities, deployment of new critical infrastructure, and pursuit of new industry ecosystems. Traveloka was selected from 1,000 nominations across the Asia Pacific region. As a winner of awards in Singapore and Indonesia, Traveloka has also qualified as a finalist for the regional awards, which will be announced during the DX Summit on 27 October 2021.

For more information on the IDC Future Enterprise Awards, please visit www.idcdxawards.com.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 60 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traveloka-southeast-asias-lifestyle-superapp-receives-idc-future-enterprise-awards-in-singapore-and-indonesia-301394786.html

SOURCE Traveloka

