U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.00
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,218.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,322.00
    +47.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.30
    +4.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.05
    +0.63 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +2.05 (+12.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9730
    -0.0830 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,953.11
    -1,338.21 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.26
    -27.04 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,651.51
    -90.78 (-0.33%)
     

Traveloka Teams Up with Corporate Alliance for Good to Support the Underprivileged and Local Tourism Industry

·5 min read

In the spirit of Singapore National Day, this initiative encourages Singaporeans to do good and donate their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers via Traveloka to provide beneficiaries with a fun day out at local attractions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, partners with a non-profit company, Corporate Alliance for Good Ltd (CAforGood), on a project to support those whose lives and livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic, including local tourism businesses. Through Traveloka Xperience, Singaporeans can donate tourism products to beneficiaries using their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV) starting from 16 August to 30 November 2021.

In support of NDP&#39;s 2021 theme #TogetherOurSGSpirit, we did a survey to understand you better. We found out that 98% of Singaporeans are proud of their nationality. This proves that Singaporeans have a deep rooted spirit of patriotism, pride, and love for the country!
In support of NDP's 2021 theme #TogetherOurSGSpirit, we did a survey to understand you better. We found out that 98% of Singaporeans are proud of their nationality. This proves that Singaporeans have a deep rooted spirit of patriotism, pride, and love for the country!

"It has been an extraordinary year and a half filled with unprecedented challenges. During these difficult times, it is paramount that the community band together to support those that have been impacted by the pandemic. As the lifestyle superapp of Southeast Asia, Traveloka is committed to working together with all stakeholders to create positive socio-economic impact for everyone, including Singaporeans. Along with CAforGood, we hope to allow the beneficiaries to enjoy a day out at local attractions through this meaningful initiative and at the same time, support local tourism businesses," says Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka.

Some 5,000 beneficiaries from various charities will be brought on memorable tourism experiences such as the Experiential Tours at Gardens By The Bay or the Singapore River. Traveloka and CAforGood will work with The Boys' Brigade and ActXplorer, a local travel-based social enterprise, to arrange tours and visits to attractions, coordinate the on-ground activities and host the beneficiaries.

To donate an experience via Traveloka using SRV, users can simply follow these steps below:

  1. On the Traveloka homepage, tap the Xperience icon and find "Donation To The Boys' Brigade Beneficiaries"

  2. Select the ticket and make the purchase using SRV

  3. After the transaction is completed, the CAforGood, together with ActXplorer and Boys' Brigade, will further arrange and prepare the activities implementation and execution for the beneficiaries

"CAforGood was founded with the aim of creating a more inclusive society through collaborations with like-minded organisations. During the pandemic, many underserved members in our community may feel cut off from the outside world while being confined to their homes. This project helps us remind them that they have not been forgotten, and we are grateful to have the support of Traveloka to provide a platform that allows us to put a smile on their faces. There are also plans for CAforGood to partner with other charities such as Equal Ark, an award-winning equine-assisted therapy centre, to enlarge and enrich upcoming experiential tour offerings to benefit more beneficiaries," says Wilson Tan, CEO of CAforGood.

This initiative was born out of a survey conducted by Traveloka to celebrate Singapore's National Day. The results showed that 65% of the respondents felt that they could do so much more for the community, environment and economic growth.

"The result of our survey demonstrates that the strong sense of pride Singaporeans have for their country has never wavered, especially during the pandemic, where communities have come together to support one another. We are also heartened to see that many are interested in doing more to help. Therefore, through this project, we aim to reaffirm our support to Singapore's travel industry, and work alongside Singaporeans to continue to do good for our community together," Caesar Indra added.

This initiative is part of Traveloka's #WalkTogether Against COVID-19 movement, the company's initiative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through joint collaboration with various stakeholders. Traveloka had previously partnered with The Social Kitchen in July 2021 to distribute 1,000 plant-based burgers as well as Traveloka Hotels and Xperience vouchers worth SGD35,000 to honour the contributions of Changi Airport's frontline workers.

About Traveloka
Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.

Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka's lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 60 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.

For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg/

About Corporate Alliance for Good Ltd

"Corporate Alliance for Good Ltd" is a non-profit company limited by guarantee. It believes in coming together to do good using innovative solutions and smart technology. Rallying businesses and companies to come together, we aim to serve needy people in partnership with organisations in a synergistic and sustainable way.

The focus of CAforGood will be creating opportunities for livelihood, especially for needy young people, through innovative smart-technology solutions such as edu-tech, travel-tech and agri-tech platforms or skills development frameworks.

To build capacity and competency, we aim to provide on-line and off-line training and educational opportunity for people who need a helping hand, from special needs adults to ex-offenders in genuine need of a second chance.

In the current economic and social climate in 2021, we believe that the pooling of resources, both human and capital, will lead to synergy in creating employment opportunities, whether directly or together, in partnership with governmental, corporate or charitable entities.XX

For more information, please visit: https://caforgood.org/

SOURCE Traveloka Singapore

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-COVID bets

    Fintech and e-commerce companies in Southeast Asia are raising hefty amounts of capital as global investors bet on post-pandemic technology plays, bankers and investors said, a trend that is also stoking concerns about frothy valuations. Public equity capital raising by Southeast Asian firms has surged to a four-year high of $8.4 billion this year, data from Refinitiv shows, with companies such as Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak attracting strong interest in its IPO. Private equity investments have also jumped, reaching $8.2 billion, just shy of a record of $8.9 billion in 2020 and expanding the "unicorn" club of startups valued at more than $1 billion.

  • 1 More Curve for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Disney

    The historically potent summer season has been a wash, as false starts, the surge of the delta variant, and political wrangling have kept sailings in check for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for cruise passengers late last week.

  • Southwest Airlines to reduce flights for rest of the year to ease strain

    Southwest Airlines will reduce flights for the rest of the year as it tries to restore an operation that stumbled over the summer and now faces lower demand because of the rise in coronavirus cases. The Dallas-based airline said it expects to make similar cuts to the schedule in November and December, except for around holidays. “We’re confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience,” Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement released by the airline.

  • Why Hawaii 'hitting the pause button' on travel is turning heads

    As COVID-19 cases rise in the Aloha state, Hawaii is urging travelers to reconsider visiting.

  • Flight Attendants' Hellish Summer: 'I Don't Even Feel Like a Human'

    As stranded Spirit Airlines travelers grew desperate at San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico during a chaotic night of cancellations on Aug. 1, banging on a gate door and yelling at staff, police officers rounded up the airline’s cabin crews to hide them. A 28-year-old flight attendant recounted being rushed to a jet bridge, behind a secure metal door, and then later to an office on the tarmac. There, about 35 Spirit employees were told by a manager to change out of their uniforms for their safety. S

  • Alitalia Is Shutting Down — Here's What to Know If You Have a Flight Booked

    Alitalia is canceling all flights starting Oct. 15.

  • The U.S. Embassy Just Issued a Travel Warning for El Salvador Beaches — Here's Why

    Here's what to know about the U.S. Embassy's warning for swimming at the country's beaches.

  • Brazilian Police Seize $28.8M in Crypto: Report

    The investigation, dubbed “Operation Kryptos,” involved an alleged financial pyramid scheme.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Immune to Labor Shortages

    Labor shortages are spreading across the economy. Interestingly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 8.7 million unemployed persons in July, up significantly from 5.7 million in February 2020 (the month before the pandemic).

  • British Airways plans budget airline to take on Ryanair and easyJet

    British Airways has revealed plans to set up a new budget operation at Gatwick aimed at slashing costs to take on easyJet and Ryanair as air travel is reshaped by the pandemic.

  • Uber tells other taxi firms to end ‘exploitation’ of drivers ahead of landmark union talks

    Ride-hailing firm holds groundbreaking meeting with GMB union after Supreme Court ruling on workers’ rights

  • The Biggest Packing Mistakes to Avoid, According to a Professional

    Lydia Mansel of Just Packed on stress-free trip prep — and how to always arrive prepared.

  • Court Uphold Dylann Roof's Death Sentence

    Mass murderer, white supremacist and All-American scumbag Dylann Roof will have to meet his maker for killing nine Black people in a South Carolina church back in 2015, a court ruled Wednesday.

  • U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

    The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against Roof, who argued that he was not competent to stand trial and represent himself and that the U.S. District Court where he was found guilty abused its discretion. “No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did,” the judges wrote in their opinion. In December 2016, a jury found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges for the mass shooting at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in June 2015.

  • Carnival's Diamond Princess cruise ship delays return to sailing to spring

    Carnival Corp-owned Princess Cruises said it had canceled the ship's planned fall cruise in South America that was meant to mark its return to service. Carnival did not respond to a request for comment on the reason for the delay in the resumption of cruises by Diamond Princess. A passenger on one of the company's cruise ships, the Carnival Vista, died earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Former Microsoft, Amazon exec sentenced for $5.5 million in PPP fraud

    “I am (likely) the world’s most stupid person.”

  • Rabbis ask pope to clarify remarks on Jewish law after concerns

    Israel's top Jewish religious authorities have told the Vatican they are concerned about comments Pope Francis made about their books of sacred law and have asked for a clarification.

  • Southwest trims schedule in effort to solve flight problems

    Southwest Airlines will reduce flights for the rest of the year as it tries to restore an operation that stumbled over the summer and now faces lower demand because of the rise in coronavirus cases. The Dallas-based airline said it expects to make similar cuts to the schedule in November and December, except for around holidays. “We’re confident these adjustments will create a more reliable travel experience,” Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement released by the airline.

  • The secret bias that’s hidden in mortgage-approval algorithms

    The new four-bedroom house in Charlotte, North Carolina, was Crystal Marie and Eskias McDaniels’ personal American dream, the reason they had moved to this Southern town from pricey Los Angeles a few years ago.

  • They risk their lives to protect people from COVID, and yet face ridicule and attacks

    One Kansas City area hospital warns nurses to take off their scrubs when they’re in public to head off the threats. | Editorial