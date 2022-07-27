Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Travelzoo
·14 min read
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $17.7 million, down 7% year-over-year

  • In constant currencies, revenue was $18.2 million

  • Non-GAAP operating profit of $2.6 million

  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated revenue was $17.7 million, down 7% from $19.1 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $18.2 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $1.0 million for Q2 2022. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $1.0 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.08, compared to $0.22 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.6 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.2 million) and stock option expenses ($0.6 million). GAAP operating profit was $1.8 million. See section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

"In Q2, we achieved in North America an operating margin of 25%. We believe we can achieve significant increases in EPS in the near future. Revenue is expected to reach and exceed pre-pandemic levels", said Holger Bartel, Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experience. 84% say Travelzoo influences their travel destinations because they trust Travelzoo."

Cash Position
As of June 30, 2022, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $26.7 million. Net cash used in operations was $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Cash was used primarily in connection with a decrease of merchant payables by $11.8 million. The Company also received cash of $1.9 million from an option exercise in Q2 2022.

Reserve
Reported revenues include a reserve of $2.9 million related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue.

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $12.4 million. Operating profit for Q2 2022 was $3.1 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $3.5 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $4.4 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 17% year-over-year. Operating loss for Q2 2022 was $1.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $227,000 in the prior-year period. The operating loss was primarily driven by investments in member acquisition which were all expensed in Q2.

Jack’s Flight Club
On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack’s Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack’s Flight Club revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $952,000. Non-GAAP operating profit for Q2 2022 was $378,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $445,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack’s Flight Club's net income was $76,000, with $46,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $217,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

Licensing
In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo’s brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo’s brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo’s existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $5,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q2 2022. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers
As of June 30, 2022, we had 30.7 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.5 million as of June 30, 2022, down 7% from June 30, 2021. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.1 million as of June 30, 2022, up 7% from June 30, 2021. Jack’s Flight Club had 1.8 million subscribers as of June 30, 2022, up 9% from June 30, 2021.

Discontinued Operations
As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $928,000 in Q2 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo’s calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called “non-GAAP operating profit” in this press release and today’s earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance- related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead
For Q3 2022, we currently expect higher revenue year-over-year and profitability. We continue to see a trend of recovery of our revenue. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future—while revenue is expected to grow.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results and provide an update on Travelzoo META today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call,

  • and access the webcast.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

 

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenues

$

17,689

 

$

19,079

 

$

36,142

 

 

$

33,363

 

Cost of revenues

 

2,163

 

 

2,522

 

 

4,995

 

 

 

5,540

 

Gross profit

 

15,526

 

 

16,557

 

 

31,147

 

 

 

27,823

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

8,480

 

 

7,340

 

 

17,061

 

 

 

14,130

 

Product development

 

454

 

 

685

 

 

907

 

 

 

1,368

 

General and administrative

 

4,811

 

 

5,056

 

 

9,479

 

 

 

9,616

 

Total operating expenses

 

13,745

 

 

13,081

 

 

27,447

 

 

 

25,114

 

Operating income

 

1,781

 

 

3,476

 

 

3,700

 

 

 

2,709

 

Other income, net

 

195

 

 

684

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

518

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

1,976

 

 

4,160

 

 

5,318

 

 

 

3,227

 

Income tax expense

 

928

 

 

1,136

 

 

1,896

 

 

 

1,878

 

Income from continuing operations

 

1,048

 

 

3,024

 

 

3,422

 

 

 

1,349

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

10

 

 

29

 

 

(1

)

 

 

14

 

Net income

 

1,058

 

 

3,053

 

 

3,421

 

 

 

1,363

 

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

30

 

 

39

 

 

34

 

 

 

(9

)

Net income attributable to Travelzoo

$

1,028

 

$

3,014

 

$

3,387

 

 

$

1,372

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations

$

1,018

 

$

2,985

 

$

3,388

 

 

$

1,358

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations

$

10

 

$

29

 

$

(1

)

 

$

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share—basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.08

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.12

 

Discontinued operations

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

Net income per share—basic

$

0.08

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.08

 

$

0.22

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.10

 

Discontinued operations

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

Net income per share—diluted

$

0.08

 

$

0.22

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

0.10

 

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic

 

12,513

 

 

11,488

 

 

12,285

 

 

 

11,440

 

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic

 

12,513

 

 

11,488

 

 

12,285

 

 

 

11,440

 

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted

 

12,637

 

 

13,408

 

 

12,591

 

 

 

13,248

 

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted

 

12,637

 

 

13,408

 

 

12,591

 

 

 

13,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,608

 

 

$

43,815

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

14,809

 

 

 

14,871

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

2,569

 

 

 

3,325

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

1,603

 

 

 

1,891

 

Prepaid expenses—related party

 

 

 

 

1,150

 

Assets from discontinued operations

 

34

 

 

 

71

 

Total current assets

 

44,623

 

 

 

65,123

 

Deposits and other

 

6,815

 

 

 

6,784

 

Deferred tax assets

 

3,551

 

 

 

3,949

 

Restricted cash

 

1,061

 

 

 

1,142

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

6,192

 

 

 

7,700

 

Property and equipment, net

 

550

 

 

 

659

 

Intangible assets, net

 

4,785

 

 

 

3,426

 

Goodwill

 

10,944

 

 

 

10,944

 

Total assets

$

78,521

 

 

$

99,727

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,231

 

 

$

3,411

 

Merchant payables

 

47,899

 

 

 

68,678

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

7,566

 

 

 

10,212

 

Deferred revenue

 

2,106

 

 

 

1,733

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

2,589

 

 

 

3,180

 

Income tax payable

 

 

 

 

185

 

Liabilities from discontinued operations

 

448

 

 

 

485

 

Total current liabilities

 

61,839

 

 

 

87,884

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

8,125

 

 

 

9,111

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,451

 

 

 

2,364

 

Total liabilities

 

72,415

 

 

 

99,359

 

Non-controlling interest

 

4,634

 

 

 

4,600

 

Common stock

 

131

 

 

 

126

 

Treasury stock (at cost)

 

(5,488

)

 

 

(5,488

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

7,426

 

 

 

4,415

 

Retained earnings

 

3,895

 

 

 

508

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,492

)

 

 

(3,793

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

1,472

 

 

 

(4,232

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

78,521

 

 

$

99,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

1,058

 

 

$

3,053

 

 

$

3,421

 

 

$

1,363

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

544

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

960

 

Stock-based compensation

 

592

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

1,134

 

 

 

1,817

 

Deferred income tax

 

453

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

1,140

 

Loss on long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(196

)

 

 

 

Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness

 

 

 

 

(429

)

 

 

 

 

 

(429

)

Net foreign currency effects

 

227

 

 

 

(103

)

 

 

214

 

 

 

(255

)

Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves

 

(838

)

 

 

(417

)

 

 

(2,246

)

 

 

(871

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,032

 

 

 

(2,552

)

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(4,781

)

Income tax receivable

 

(89

)

 

 

(168

)

 

 

670

 

 

 

(713

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

(703

)

 

 

(418

)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(2,775

)

Accounts payable

 

(2,159

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

(2,056

)

 

 

1,415

 

Merchant payables

 

(11,823

)

 

 

11,973

 

 

 

(19,784

)

 

 

25,185

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

(745

)

 

 

321

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

(320

)

Income tax payable

 

(29

)

 

 

(102

)

 

 

(186

)

 

 

(228

)

Other liabilities

 

257

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

442

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(10,223

)

 

 

12,886

 

 

 

(16,987

)

 

 

21,950

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,049

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(86

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(175

)

 

 

(84

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(86

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(1,028

)

 

 

(84

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,583

)

Payment of promissory notes

 

 

 

 

(110

)

 

 

 

 

 

(110

)

Exercise of stock options, net of taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

 

1,885

 

 

 

(3,067

)

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

(3,067

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

1,885

 

 

 

(3,177

)

 

 

1,885

 

 

 

(4,760

)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(1,655

)

 

 

427

 

 

 

(2,179

)

 

 

697

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(10,079

)

 

 

10,059

 

 

 

(18,309

)

 

 

17,803

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

36,759

 

 

 

72,129

 

 

 

44,989

 

 

 

64,385

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

26,680

 

 

$

82,188

 

 

$

26,680

 

 

$

82,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

Three months ended
June 30, 2022

Travelzoo
North
America

 

Travelzoo
Europe

 

Jack's Flight
Club

 

Elimination

 

Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$

12,342

 

$

4,395

 

 

$

952

 

$

 

$

17,689

Intersegment revenue

 

41

 

 

(41

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

12,383

 

 

4,354

 

 

 

952

 

 

 

 

17,689

Operating income (loss)

$

3,092

 

$

(1,472

)

 

$

161

 

$

 

$

1,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
June 30, 2021

Travelzoo
North
America

 

Travelzoo
Europe

 

Jack's Flight
Club

 

Elimination

 

Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$

13,650

 

$

4,569

 

 

$

860

 

$

 

$

19,079

Intersegment revenue

 

335

 

 

(335

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

13,985

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

 

19,079

Operating income (loss)

$

3,533

 

$

(227

)

 

$

170

 

$

 

$

3,476

 

Six months ended
June 30, 2022

Travelzoo
North
America

 

Travelzoo
Europe

 

Jack's Flight
Club

 

Elimination

 

Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$

23,845

 

$

10,522

 

 

$

1,775

 

$

 

$

36,142

Intersegment revenue

 

234

 

 

(234

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

24,079

 

 

10,288

 

 

 

1,775

 

 

 

 

36,142

Operating income (loss)

$

4,810

 

$

(1,294

)

 

$

184

 

$

 

$

3,700

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended
June 30, 2021

Travelzoo
North
America

 

Travelzoo
Europe

 

Jack's Flight
Club

 

Elimination

 

Consolidated

Revenue from unaffiliated customers

$

23,478

 

$

8,138

 

 

$

1,747

 

$

 

$

33,363

Intersegment revenue

 

326

 

 

(326

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net revenues

 

23,804

 

 

7,812

 

 

 

1,747

 

 

 

 

33,363

Operating income (loss)

$

3,572

 

$

(923

)

 

$

60

 

$

 

$

2,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

GAAP operating expense

$

13,745

 

$

13,081

 

$

27,447

 

$

25,114

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles (B)

 

217

 

 

275

 

 

443

 

 

559

Stock option expenses (C)

 

590

 

 

934

 

 

1,131

 

 

1,816

Severance-related expenses (D)

 

49

 

 

175

 

 

62

 

 

398

Non-GAAP operating expense

 

14,601

 

 

14,465

 

 

29,083

 

 

27,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

 

1,781

 

 

3,476

 

 

3,700

 

 

2,709

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D)

 

856

 

 

1,384

 

 

1,636

 

 

2,773

Non-GAAP operating income

 

2,637

 

 

4,860

 

 

5,336

 

 

5,482

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investor Relations:
Almira Pusch
ir@travelzoo.com

PDF is available via the link:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f7bcecd-e281-4fd4-9211-8b2fa6b659c6


