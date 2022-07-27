Travelzoo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Travelzoo

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $17.7 million, down 7% year-over-year

In constant currencies, revenue was $18.2 million

Non-GAAP operating profit of $2.6 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated revenue was $17.7 million, down 7% from $19.1 million year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $18.2 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members.

The reported net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $1.0 million for Q2 2022. At the consolidated level, including minority interests, the reported net income from continuing operations was $1.0 million. EPS from continuing operations was $0.08, compared to $0.22 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.6 million. The calculation of non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($0.2 million) and stock option expenses ($0.6 million). GAAP operating profit was $1.8 million. See section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

"In Q2, we achieved in North America an operating margin of 25%. We believe we can achieve significant increases in EPS in the near future. Revenue is expected to reach and exceed pre-pandemic levels", said Holger Bartel, Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experience. 84% say Travelzoo influences their travel destinations because they trust Travelzoo."

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2022, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $26.7 million. Net cash used in operations was $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Cash was used primarily in connection with a decrease of merchant payables by $11.8 million. The Company also received cash of $1.9 million from an option exercise in Q2 2022.

Reserve

Reported revenues include a reserve of $2.9 million related to commissions to be earned from vouchers sold. The reserve is booked as contra revenue.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue decreased 11% year-over-year to $12.4 million. Operating profit for Q2 2022 was $3.1 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to an operating profit of $3.5 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $4.4 million. At constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 17% year-over-year. Operating loss for Q2 2022 was $1.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $227,000 in the prior-year period. The operating loss was primarily driven by investments in member acquisition which were all expensed in Q2.

Jack’s Flight Club

On January 13, 2020, Travelzoo acquired 60% of Jack’s Flight Club, a membership subscription service. Jack’s Flight Club revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $952,000. Non-GAAP operating profit for Q2 2022 was $378,000, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $445,000 in the prior-year period. After consolidation with Travelzoo, Jack’s Flight Club's net income was $76,000, with $46,000 attributable to Travelzoo as a result of recording $217,000 of amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisition.

Licensing

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo’s brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo’s brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo’s existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Licensing revenue is booked with a lag of one quarter. Travelzoo recorded $5,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q2 2022. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers

As of June 30, 2022, we had 30.7 million members worldwide. In North America, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 16.5 million as of June 30, 2022, down 7% from June 30, 2021. In Europe, the unduplicated number of Travelzoo members was 9.1 million as of June 30, 2022, up 7% from June 30, 2021. Jack’s Flight Club had 1.8 million subscribers as of June 30, 2022, up 9% from June 30, 2021.

Discontinued Operations

As announced in a press release on March 10, 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations since March 31, 2020. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current presentation. Certain reclassifications have been made for current and prior periods between the continued operations and the discontinued operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $928,000 in Q2 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo’s calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called “non-GAAP operating profit” in this press release and today’s earnings conference call, excludes the following items: impairment of intangibles and goodwill, amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, and severance- related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Looking Ahead

For Q3 2022, we currently expect higher revenue year-over-year and profitability. We continue to see a trend of recovery of our revenue. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations in the short term. During the pandemic, we have been able to lower our fixed costs. We believe we can keep our fixed costs relatively low in the foreseeable future—while revenue is expected to grow.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter results and provide an update on Travelzoo META today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call,

and access the webcast.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expect”, “predict”, “project”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo, Top 20, and Jack's Flight Club are registered trademarks of Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 17,689 $ 19,079 $ 36,142 $ 33,363 Cost of revenues 2,163 2,522 4,995 5,540 Gross profit 15,526 16,557 31,147 27,823 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,480 7,340 17,061 14,130 Product development 454 685 907 1,368 General and administrative 4,811 5,056 9,479 9,616 Total operating expenses 13,745 13,081 27,447 25,114 Operating income 1,781 3,476 3,700 2,709 Other income, net 195 684 1,618 518 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,976 4,160 5,318 3,227 Income tax expense 928 1,136 1,896 1,878 Income from continuing operations 1,048 3,024 3,422 1,349 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 10 29 (1 ) 14 Net income 1,058 3,053 3,421 1,363 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 30 39 34 (9 ) Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 1,028 $ 3,014 $ 3,387 $ 1,372 Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations $ 1,018 $ 2,985 $ 3,388 $ 1,358 Net income (loss) attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations $ 10 $ 29 $ (1 ) $ 14 Income per share—basic Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — Net income per share—basic $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.12 Income per share—diluted Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.10 Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — Net income per share—diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.10 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic 12,513 11,488 12,285 11,440 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic 12,513 11,488 12,285 11,440 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted 12,637 13,408 12,591 13,248 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted 12,637 13,408 12,591 13,248

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,608 $ 43,815 Accounts receivable, net 14,809 14,871 Prepaid income taxes 2,569 3,325 Prepaid expenses and other 1,603 1,891 Prepaid expenses—related party — 1,150 Assets from discontinued operations 34 71 Total current assets 44,623 65,123 Deposits and other 6,815 6,784 Deferred tax assets 3,551 3,949 Restricted cash 1,061 1,142 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,192 7,700 Property and equipment, net 550 659 Intangible assets, net 4,785 3,426 Goodwill 10,944 10,944 Total assets $ 78,521 $ 99,727 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,231 $ 3,411 Merchant payables 47,899 68,678 Accrued expenses and other 7,566 10,212 Deferred revenue 2,106 1,733 Operating lease liabilities 2,589 3,180 Income tax payable — 185 Liabilities from discontinued operations 448 485 Total current liabilities 61,839 87,884 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,125 9,111 Other long-term liabilities 2,451 2,364 Total liabilities 72,415 99,359 Non-controlling interest 4,634 4,600 Common stock 131 126 Treasury stock (at cost) (5,488 ) (5,488 ) Additional paid-in capital 7,426 4,415 Retained earnings 3,895 508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,492 ) (3,793 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,472 (4,232 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 78,521 $ 99,727

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,058 $ 3,053 $ 3,421 $ 1,363 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 544 476 1,118 960 Stock-based compensation 592 935 1,134 1,817 Deferred income tax 453 599 550 1,140 Loss on long-lived assets — — 38 — Gain on sale of equity investment in WeGo — — (196 ) — Gain on PPP notes payable forgiveness — (429 ) — (429 ) Net foreign currency effects 227 (103 ) 214 (255 ) Reversal of reserves on accounts receivable and other reserves (838 ) (417 ) (2,246 ) (871 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,032 (2,552 ) (131 ) (4,781 ) Income tax receivable (89 ) (168 ) 670 (713 ) Prepaid expenses and other (703 ) (418 ) (138 ) (2,775 ) Accounts payable (2,159 ) (312 ) (2,056 ) 1,415 Merchant payables (11,823 ) 11,973 (19,784 ) 25,185 Accrued expenses and other (745 ) 321 172 (320 ) Income tax payable (29 ) (102 ) (186 ) (228 ) Other liabilities 257 30 433 442 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10,223 ) 12,886 (16,987 ) 21,950 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of intangible assets — — (1,049 ) — Proceeds from sale of equity investment in WeGo — — 196 — Purchases of property and equipment (86 ) (77 ) (175 ) (84 ) Net cash used in investing activities (86 ) (77 ) (1,028 ) (84 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock — — — (1,583 ) Payment of promissory notes — (110 ) — (110 ) Exercise of stock options, net of taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards 1,885 (3,067 ) 1,885 (3,067 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,885 (3,177 ) 1,885 (4,760 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,655 ) 427 (2,179 ) 697 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,079 ) 10,059 (18,309 ) 17,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 36,759 72,129 44,989 64,385 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,680 $ 82,188 $ 26,680 $ 82,188

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three months ended

June 30, 2022 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 12,342 $ 4,395 $ 952 $ — $ 17,689 Intersegment revenue 41 (41 ) — — — Total net revenues 12,383 4,354 952 — 17,689 Operating income (loss) $ 3,092 $ (1,472 ) $ 161 $ — $ 1,781 Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 13,650 $ 4,569 $ 860 $ — $ 19,079 Intersegment revenue 335 (335 ) — — — Total net revenues 13,985 4,234 860 — 19,079 Operating income (loss) $ 3,533 $ (227 ) $ 170 $ — $ 3,476

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 23,845 $ 10,522 $ 1,775 $ — $ 36,142 Intersegment revenue 234 (234 ) — — — Total net revenues 24,079 10,288 1,775 — 36,142 Operating income (loss) $ 4,810 $ (1,294 ) $ 184 $ — $ 3,700 Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Travelzoo

North

America Travelzoo

Europe Jack's Flight

Club Elimination Consolidated Revenue from unaffiliated customers $ 23,478 $ 8,138 $ 1,747 $ — $ 33,363 Intersegment revenue 326 (326 ) — — — Total net revenues 23,804 7,812 1,747 — 33,363 Operating income (loss) $ 3,572 $ (923 ) $ 60 $ — $ 2,709

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating expense $ 13,745 $ 13,081 $ 27,447 $ 25,114 Non-GAAP adjustments: Impairment of intangible and goodwill (A) — — — — Amortization of intangibles (B) 217 275 443 559 Stock option expenses (C) 590 934 1,131 1,816 Severance-related expenses (D) 49 175 62 398 Non-GAAP operating expense 14,601 14,465 29,083 27,887 GAAP operating income 1,781 3,476 3,700 2,709 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through D) 856 1,384 1,636 2,773 Non-GAAP operating income 2,637 4,860 5,336 5,482

