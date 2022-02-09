Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be available at https://ir.travere.com/events-presentations and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

