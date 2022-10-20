U.S. markets closed

Travere Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
·1 min read
Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in numbers:

+1 (888) 394-8218 (U.S.) or +1 (323) 794-2551 (International)

Confirmation code:

3327353

Live webcast:

Travere.com in the “Events & Presentations” section of the “Investors” page

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live event and remain archived for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
888-969-7879                                        
IR@travere.com


