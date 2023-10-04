TRAVERSE CITY: City attorney gets $30K raise; last year's raise was $32K

Oct. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — Department heads and other non-union Traverse City employees are getting a raise, including the city attorney.

Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved amending city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht's employment agreement to increase her salary to $160,000.

Last year, commissioners increased her salary by $32,000 to $130,000.

Mayor Richard Lewis told city commissioners that both increases are aimed at bringing the position in line with what other city attorneys get paid.

Commissioners approved the 2022 increase when a firm was still studying the salaries, wages and benefits of Traverse City's administrative, confidential and technical employees, a group of 43 that includes most department heads and those who aren't under a collective bargaining agreement.

"At the time we did address that — with the compensation study that was in process — there may be a likelihood that we may have to make a change," Lewis said.

That study had scant information from other cities about attorney pay, so Trible-Laucht and city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley both looked up pay rates from the Michigan Municipal League and individual cities, according to a memo from the two.

Their findings matched the range commissioners agreed to for the city manager, from $160,000 to $190,000. Former City Manager Marty Colburn previously had been paid $140,000 per year.

Trible-Laucht also will be able to participate in the city's Municipal Employees Retirement System plan, something Lewis called a matter of fairness.

All other employees hired in the administrative, confidential and technical employees group since Trible-Laucht started in 2011 have been allowed to take part in the retirement plan, according to a memo from Lewis and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe.

Commissioners recently approved raises to other positions within that group, totaling $148,118.46, including fringe benefits. That reflects not only pay increases, but job description updates that bumped 13 employees up to the next pay step, according to a memo from Bosley.

Trible-Laucht agreed that her raise was part of a holistic approach to looking at what the market pays for the types of positions within that group.

It also follows a largely positive annual performance review, where city commissioners and a handful of department heads praised Trible-Laucht as being "professional, responsive, approachable and effective."

A few areas of improvement, such as faster turnaround time on draft ordinances, and more and earlier involvement in their drafting, were identified, according to the review summary.

Trible-Laucht called it a privilege to keep working for Traverse City, adding she enjoys the work and finds it fulfilling.

"The thing about this job that's really cool is that I get to help the community become what it wants to become," she said. "The community speaks through its commission and the commission, while I've been here, has been very focused on big problems that need to be solved."

In addition to Trible-Laucht's salary, the city also pays for outside legal services, budgeting up to $158,400 for professional services in the current budget year.

Commissioners in July 2020 approved a contract with Rosati, Schultz, Joppich and Amtsbuechler for no more than $50,000 per year to handle tax tribunal cases. In June 2021, they agreed to increase that amount to $65,000 for the first year, and $75,000 for the next.

In July, commissioners again agreed to pay up to $75,000 per year to the law firm.

Since the city approved that contract, 53 cases involving the city have come before the tax tribunal, plus several more cases that were filed beforehand, the tribunal docket shows.

Trible-Laucht said it's a "win-win" to contract out for specialized legal needs, such as tax tribunals. They're labor-intensive to handle and the attorney defending the city is one who specializes in property tax disputes.

"The city, then, has the advantage of an expert taking care of those matters, as well as hiring someone in would have maybe the disadvantage of paying benefits and other costs for that type of work," she said. "When you hire it out, that's not the case."

The city also contracted with outside counsel to defend against lawsuits brought by 326 Land Company in state and federal court starting in 2017. The company is challenging a voter-adopted charter amendment requiring a citywide vote on any new construction taller than 60 feet.

A federal judge in May rejected a settlement agreement, ruling it wasn't in the public's interest and that the company didn't appear to have a vested right to build its planned structure.

Invoices show the city paid law firm Garan Lucow Miller $7,317.90 between Aug. 10, 2022, and April 14 for its work on the lawsuit.

Having in-house counsel, while seeking outside counsel when needed, is much more efficient for the city than contracting all legal services with an outside firm, as some cities do, Trible-Laucht argued.

The city is a corporation with millions of assets, dozens of employees, and is a party to contracts for millions in constructions and services each year. She also pointed to her salary which, including fringe benefits, amounts to about $110 per hour.

"I don't want to discount that; that's a lot of money," she said. "But, when you look at hourly rates that lawyers charge, I think you'll find that that is quite reasonable."

Rosati, Schultz, Joppich and Amtsbuechler, in comparison, charges the city $175 per hour for its tax tribunal work, according to the agreement.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct a reporter's error misstating the lawsuits for which Traverse City hired Garan Lucow Miller as outside counsel. They are the three lawsuits brought by 326 Land Company since 2017. Oct. 4, 2023