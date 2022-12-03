U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.88 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,062.72
    +46.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Travis Day Joins PublicRelay as Chief Revenue Officer

·2 min read

Communications Analytics and Insights Agency Expands Leadership Team

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PublicRelay, the leading agency for communications analytics and insights announced the addition of Travis Day as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for expanding PublicRelay's reach among the world's leading brands by helping CCOs enhance their analytical capabilities, achieve brand aspirations, and tie their work to overall business goals.

PublicRelay Logo (PRNewsfoto/PublicRelay)
PublicRelay Logo (PRNewsfoto/PublicRelay)

Travis brings more than a decade of experience helping companies develop their research and analytics capabilities. Joining Qualtrics during its early days, Travis was instrumental in growing the company and its Research Services division into an industry-leading insights provider.

Across his career, Travis has been responsible for bringing in more than $250 million in revenue, scaling the teams he led from $4 million per year to over $100 million per year, and taking a sales team from 5 to over 100 employees. Throughout that time, he has never missed an annual sales target and has won numerous accolades as a sales leader and people manager.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the PublicRelay team and am committed to doing all I can to help take this company to new levels of success," Day stated. "PublicRelay's unique human-augmented technology approach puts it in an ideal position to be the leader in analytics and insights for communicators at the world's leading brands."

"Travis is an exceptional addition to the executive team at PublicRelay and will significantly expand our ability to grow and deliver innovative solutions for brand leaders at complex organizations," added Eric Koefoot, CEO of PublicRelay. "He has a stellar record of success and I'm confident that he will help us scale quickly while we continue to deliver greater value to clients."

An alumnus of Brigham Young University, Travis lives near Salt Lake City, Utah, with his wife and three young boys.

About PublicRelay

PublicRelay delivers quality analytics, insights, and advice that increase the value, influence, and impact of communicators in their organization. PublicRelay's unique human-augmented technology delivers data and insights that prove communications' impact on business goals, predict media outcomes, and guide future strategy. Known for exceptional partnership with clients, PublicRelay elevates communications data and insights to the standards of today's C-suite leaders.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travis-day-joins-publicrelay-as-chief-revenue-officer-301692945.html

SOURCE PublicRelay

Recommended Stories

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • Microsoft advances plan for new $400M Loudoun data center

    Microsoft Corp. is getting ready to build a new $400 million data center on 67 acres it owns in Loudoun County’s Arcola Business Park, according to public records and the county’s economic development agency. Once built, the Redmond, Washington-based company’s new data center — known as IAD11, per county records — will span 500,000 square feet and create 80 jobs, according to Loudoun Economic Development Department documents and confirmed by executive director Buddy Rizer.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • Opendoor shuffles leadership, appoints new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith report that Opendoor has appointed CFO Carrie Wheeler as the company’s new CEO.

  • United Airlines Close to Deal for Dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    If completed, the deal would be worth billions of dollars in revenue and mark a victory for the U.S. plane maker over its European rival Airbus.

  • U.S. judge dismisses indictment against Huawei CFO that strained U.S.-China relations

    A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed an indictment against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, formally ending a criminal sanctions case that strained U.S.-China relations. Meng, whose father Ren Zhengfei founded Huawei and is the telecommunications company's chief executive, entered an agreement with U.S. prosecutors last year for the case to be dismissed four years after her December 2018 arrest. Prosecutors accused Meng of bank fraud and other crimes for misleading HSBC Holdings Plc and other banks about Huawei's relationship with a company that operated in Iran.

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • Biggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Wall Street, this year’s bleak expectations for banker bonuses are rapidly proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerBiggest W

  • Citigroup (C) Closes Bahrain Consumer Banking Business Sale

    Making swift progress on its firm's strategy refresh, Citigroup (C) completes its fifth global consumer business sale in Bahrain to Ahli United Bank.

  • Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help

    Money deducted from your paycheck for contributions to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, or to repay a loan from your plan, is supposed to go directly to the investments you've selected. If it doesn't, the U.S. Dept. of Labor and … Continue reading → The post Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When Is It Time to Retire? Readers (and I) Want to Know

    In a farewell column, Glenn Ruffenach considers how you know you’re ready to walk away, even if it’s hard to do.

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerBiggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries slashe

  • 12 Biggest Generator Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve biggest generator companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Generator Companies in the World. The importance of electricity in the modern day world cannot be understated. Life in the 21st century is built around electricity, and power generation […]

  • Boeing gains new congressional support for MAX certification extensions

    The Boeing Co. has garnered the support of another senator in its hopes of gaining congressional approval for a certification deadline extension for its newest 737 MAX variants. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., this week presented a draft proposal that would allow the coming MAX 10 and MAX 7 to bypass a Dec. 27 deadline for upgraded cockpit equipment. According to a report from Reuters, Cantwell’s proposed amendment would, however, require retrofits of other enhanced safety measures on all MAX aircraft that Boeing (NYSE: BA) would have to cover.

  • Gas Prices Are Dropping: Here’s How Much Lower They Might Go

    The average cost of fuel in the U.S. has fallen more than 30% from a record, with seven states below $3 a gallon.

  • TD's $13.4B acquisition of First Horizon faces delayed closing

    It had originally planned to close the deal in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 — which began Nov. 1.

  • Wells Fargo makes more layoffs in its beleaguered mortgage business, Bloomberg reports

    Wells Fargo & Co. has reportedly cut hundreds of workers of its mortgage unit as interest rates dry up home refinancings across the U.S. The San Francisco-based bank (NYSE: WFC) made the cuts across the country on Thursday, according to Bloomberg, which cited people close to the situation who asked not to be identified. Wells Fargo did not file a WARN notice with the state, California Employment Development Department officials told me, which it normally would have been required to do had the bank laid off more than 50 people from its headquarters or other locations in the state. The bank’s home mortgage division is based in Des Moines, Iowa, but WARN notices filed there on Thursday only identify eight employee layoffs in that state.