Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.125

The board of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.125 per share on the 10th of November. This makes the dividend yield 4.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Travis Perkins' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Travis Perkins was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.39. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.4% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Travis Perkins has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 48% per annum. Travis Perkins is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Travis Perkins Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Travis Perkins that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

