Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.265

Travis Perkins plc's (LON:TPK) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 18th of May to £0.265, with investors receiving 1.9% more than last year's £0.26. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Travis Perkins' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Travis Perkins' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.224 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.39. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Travis Perkins might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Travis Perkins has seen earnings per share falling at 2.6% per year over the last five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Travis Perkins is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Travis Perkins that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Travis Perkins not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

