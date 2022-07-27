U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Trax Promotes Josh Bouk and Chris Cassidy to President and Chief Revenue Officer

Trax
·3 min read
Trax
Trax

Global Leader in Transportation Spend Management Solutions Expands Executive Leadership to Facilitate Continued Growth

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies, the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions, today announced the promotions of Josh Bouk to the role of president and Chris Cassidy to chief revenue officer.

This announcement comes as the direct result of the success Trax attained over the past two years, as the company has recorded significant, sustained improvements in revenue growth, customer retention, product innovation and strategic partnerships.

“Josh Bouk and Chris Cassidy have been instrumental to Trax’s growth and transformation over the past two years,” said Hampton Wall, chief executive officer of Trax. “Their focus on serving Trax’s customers, helping set company strategy and leading strategic partnerships has helped position Trax as a best-in-class freight audit and payment SaaS company.”

Bouk recently held the title of chief revenue officer at Trax before becoming president of the company. He came to Trax after serving at Cass Information Systems for six years as vice president of Global Sales & Marketing. Prior to that, Bouk led the growth of Veramark Technologies, completing three strategic acquisitions and establishing a new brand, Calero Software. Over the last decade, Bouk has led the creation of expense management programs representing over $250 billion of annual enterprise spend for many of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the world.

“I am humbled and honored to be named president of this amazing company,” said Bouk. “The team we have built around the world is extraordinary. I am so excited to continue to lead them to deliver unmatched outcomes for our global customers. Through collaboration and innovation with our customers and strategic partners, we will empower the enterprise shipper to improve the reliability, sustainability and financial performance of their transportation networks during this most uncertain of times and well into the future.”

Cassidy recently held the title of executive vice president of Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships before being named chief revenue officer. Throughout Cassidy’s extensive 22-year career in global logistics and supply chain management, he has demonstrated successes in Supply Chain Operations, IT, Procurement, M&A, Strategy, Transformation, Sales and Marketing roles. Most recently, Cassidy served as a leadership partner with Gartner where he advised Enterprise Supply Chain Leaders on their strategies. Prior to that, Cassidy led the global healthcare logistics strategy as an executive vice president for UPS. Prior to UPS, Cassidy held multiple executive leadership roles within global supply chain and logistics for GlaxoSmithKline over a 12-year period.

“It has been such a pleasure to lead our sales and partnership teams to record growth over the past few quarters. The team we have built has a passion to deliver global Freight Audit and Payment programs that yield greater savings, data quality and analytical capabilities than our customers have ever experienced,” said Cassidy. “Looking forward, I am excited to drive further acceleration of the company’s growth as we continue to lead the industry in customer satisfaction, global program delivery and product innovation for end-to-end transportation visibility. With the support of our partners, our advances in bringing together the physical, financial and sustainability transportation data flows into a single pane of glass enables an improved control tower ecosystem, driving intelligent insights for shippers and carriers to make smarter decisions.”

About Trax Technologies
Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world's more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Rob Cox
Trax Technologies
469-855-4079
rob.cox@traxtech.com


