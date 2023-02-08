U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,174.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,194.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,781.75
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.30
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1700
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,269.22
    +395.85 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.35
    +11.39 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.39
    -142.08 (-0.51%)
     

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
·4 min read
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ procedure, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,761,905 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Treace and there are no selling stockholders participating in the offering. In addition, Treace has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 714,285 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Treace, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close February 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Treace intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including research and development and sales and marketing activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as sole manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 7, 2023, which automatically became effective upon filing. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion and timing of closing of the offering and the intended use of the proceeds. Forward-looking statements represent Treace’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Trace’s common stock and risks relating to Treace’s business and the satisfaction of closing conditions in the underwriting agreement related to the offering. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Treace does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts
Mark L. Hair
Chief Financial Officer
mhair@treace.net
(904) 373-5940

Investors:
Gilmartin Group
Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes
IR@treace.net



Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • Why Skyworks Solutions Stock Soared Today

    The wireless communication chip designer posted first-quarter results in the Goldilocks zone -- not too hot, not too cold -- and management saw better days coming in a few months.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AT&T’s stock no longer a buy despite ‘commendable’ performance, analysts say

    AT&T has its act together in wireless, but that's already well understood by Wall Street, according to two analysts.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Plunged Today

    Several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) stocks were sliding Tuesday morning as investors balance increasing competition against growth initiatives. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) all sank between about 7% and 8% in early trading. Rivian confirmed it was expanding its product line to include electric bikes, reports Bloomberg.

  • Google Bard AI vs. Microsoft ChatGPT-Which is the Better AI Stock to Buy?

    Google's parent company Alphabet just dropped a bombshell announcement with Bard AI, a direct competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is staying active as her exchange-traded funds bounce back in 2023.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best high-volume stocks to buy today. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today. Investors are still trying to make sense of the latest market rally that began with a lot of optimism as we entered […]

  • Zoom to Lay Off 15% of Staff, CEO Slashes Salary

    Zoom Video Communications is laying off 1,300 of its employees, or 15%, of its staff, becoming the latest technology company to trim its workforce as it adjusts to more normalized trends after a pandemic-fueled growth spurt. Chief Executive Eric Yuan said Tuesday he was also reducing his salary and forgoing his bonus, joining other corporate leaders across finance and tech to take pay cuts this year. Once a pandemic darling, Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies and consumers turned to its videoconferencing software to connect with one another.

  • Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield

    Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported full-year 2022 earnings that gave the stock's share price a jolt. Altria has been a troubled stock in recent years -- its highly public investment in Juul Labs wasted billions in capital, and worries have persisted about how inflation might impact its customers' spending habits. Altria's earnings showed that its core tobacco business is running like clockwork.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • Uber earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Uber (UBER) is set to report its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 8 before the market open.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Got Millions From Investors. Why They Were Interested.

    The retailer said it raised $225 million, while management expects to receive an additional $800 million in future installments, if certain conditions are met.