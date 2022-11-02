U.S. markets closed

Trean Insurance Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Trean Insurance Group, Inc.
·24 min read
Trean Insurance Group, Inc.
Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Net Income of $7.6 Million and Adjusted Net Income of $5.5 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.15 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.11

Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook

WAYZATA, Minn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums were $162.2 million, a $15.4 million, or 8.7%, decline compared to the same prior-year period.

  • Net earned premiums were $71.4 million, a $19.4 million, or 37.4%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.

  • Net income was $7.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the same prior-year period.

  • Adjusted net income(1) was $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share in the same prior-year period.

  • Underwriting income was $2.5 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same prior-year period.

  • Loss and expense ratios were 63.9% and 32.6%, respectively, compared to 61.8% and 26.5%, respectively, in the same prior-year period.

  • Combined ratio was 96.5%, compared to 88.3% for the same prior-year period.

  • Return on equity of 7.5%; adjusted return on equity(1) of 5.4%; return on tangible equity of 15.5%; and adjusted return on tangible equity(1) of 11.2%.

  • Strengthened balance sheet through issuance of $50 million 6.75% Surplus Notes due August 2042.

  • Announced partnership in the surplus lines insurance market with Beat Capital, giving Trean its first partnership in the large non-admitted insurance underwriting space.

    (1) Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion of “Key Metrics” below.

“We are very pleased with our performance this quarter, outpacing both our gross written premium and adjusted net income expectations, and again generating a solid double-digit adjusted return on tangible equity,” said Julie Baron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trean. “Our year-to-date loss ratio remained relatively consistent at 62.4%, up slightly from 61.5% at the end of the prior quarter. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet through our surplus notes offering, had our ‘A’ rating reaffirmed by A.M. Best, and announced an exclusive partnership with Beat Capital, which enables Trean to enter the rapidly growing non-admitted market. As a result, we continue to strengthen our position to drive sustainable and profitable growth over the long term.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $162.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an 8.7% reduction compared to $177.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the Company’s termination of an underwriting partner in a higher-risk segment at the end of the third quarter 2021 as the Company focuses on maintaining underwriting discipline.

Gross unearned premiums increased $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to an increase of $28.5 million in the same prior-year period. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had net unearned premiums reflected on its balance sheet of $101.5 million, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 2.9%, compared to June 30, 2022 and up $16.9 million, or 19.9%, from September 30, 2021. Net unearned premium represents a material source of deferred potential profit.

Net earned premiums increased 37.4% to $71.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $52.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in both gross earned premiums and retention of gross written premiums.

General and administrative expenses were $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $13.8 million for the same prior-year period, primarily driven by an increase in net commissions resulting from increased retention and increased gross earned premiums. G&A operating expenses of $12.5 million were comparable to the same prior-year period. The Company’s expense ratio was 32.6% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 26.5% for the same prior-year period.

Net income was $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.5 million for the same prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.15. Adjusted net income(1), which excludes intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, the change in fair value of embedded derivatives and their related tax impact, and unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, was $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net income of $7.7 million for the same prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.11.

Underwriting income of $2.5 million resulted in a combined ratio of 96.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to underwriting income of $6.0 million and a combined ratio of 88.3% for the same prior-year period. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $45.6 million, which resulted in a 63.9% loss ratio, compared to 61.8% in the same prior-year period. Prior period favorable loss development for the third quarter 2022 totaled $0.03 million.

Investment Results

Net investment income was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.2 million in the same prior-year period, primarily due to an increase in income from fixed maturities, income from funds held investments and equity securities, and partially offset by unrealized losses on equity securities incurred in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and invested assets consist primarily of fixed maturities, equity securities and cash equivalents. The Company’s investment portfolio totaled $565.4 million as of September 30, 2022 and was primarily comprised of fixed maturity securities that were classified as available-for-sale. The Company also had $81.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of September 30, 2022. The Company’s fixed maturities portfolio had an average rating of “AA” as of both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Other

Other revenue was $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.8 million for the same prior-year period, due primarily to a year-over-year decrease in brokerage revenue.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Total stockholders’ equity was $403.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $421.9 million at December 31, 2021. Return on equity was 7.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 6.2% for the same prior-year period, and adjusted return on equity(1) was 5.4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 7.3% for the same prior-year period. Return on tangible equity was 15.5% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 12.7% for the same prior-year period and adjusted return on tangible equity was 11.2% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 15.0% for the same prior-year period.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is updating its outlook for the full year 2022 to the following:

  • Gross written premium is now expected to be between $620 million and $630 million, compared to the prior range of between $615 million and $630 million. The new range represents a year-over-year reduction of 2% on the low end and 1% on the high end and reflects the Company’s continued focus on underwriting discipline in an unusually competitive environment.

  • Net earned premium outlook is now expected to be between $263 million and $268 million, compared to the prior range of between $255 million and $265 million. This represents year-over-year growth of 32% on the lower end and 35% on the upper end and reflects an expected increased retention rate throughout 2022 based on current contracts in-force.

  • Total revenue is now expected to be between $278 million and $283 million, compared to the prior range of between $268 million and $278 million.

  • Expense ratio is still expected to be between 32% and 33% of net earned premium. Expense ratio reflects the aforementioned increase in retention, which reduces the Company’s ceding commission offset to general and administrative expenses, as well as additional reductions in ceding commissions resulting from adding more short-tail lines of business, which typically have lower front fees, and expected continued operational investments in the Company.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook

The company is providing the following outlook for the fourth quarter 2022:

  • Gross written premium between $142 million and $152 million.

  • Adjusted net income between $2.8 million and $3.8 million.

  • Barring any large unusual loss activity, the Company expects its loss ratio in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be consistent with its loss ratio in the third quarter of 2022.

  • With the addition of the $50 million surplus note at 6.75% and rising interest rates, the Company expects fourth quarter interest expense to be approximately $1.5 million.

The Company reminds investors that its outlook is forward-looking information and is based on management’s assumptions and expectations as of the date of this release and is inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including as to the Company’s level of losses and loss development, many of which are beyond the Company’s immediate control.

Webcast and Conference Call

A webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be held today beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The audio webcast is accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.trean.com.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6780 (international), conference ID# 13732954. Any person interested in listening to the call should dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call will be available at https://www.trean.com/ for one year following the call.

Key Metrics

The Company discusses certain key financial and operating metrics, described below, which provide useful information about its business and the operational factors underlying its financial performance.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before taxes excluding net investment income, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of underwriting income to income before taxes in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of various specific events, noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company does not believe reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability of the Company’s results across periods. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income in accordance with GAAP.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of general and administrative expenses to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measured defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

Return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of adjusted return on tangible equity to return on equity in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical or current facts. These statements may discuss the Company’s net income, cash flow, financial condition, impairments, expenditures, growth, strategies, plans, achievements, capital structure, organizational structure, market opportunities and general market and industry conditions. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “outlook,” “future,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “can have,” “likely” and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company, our program partners and other business relations. Other factors that may cause such differences include the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other filings and public statements of the Company.

About Trean Insurance Group, Inc.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. Trean underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. Trean also provides its program partners with a variety of services including issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage. Trean is licensed to write business across 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.trean.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investor.relations@trean.com
(952) 974-2260


Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross written premiums

$

162,183

 

 

$

177,624

 

 

$

477,775

 

 

$

480,905

 

Increase in gross unearned premiums

 

(1,061

)

 

 

(28,478

)

 

 

(972

)

 

 

(64,836

)

Gross earned premiums

 

161,122

 

 

 

149,146

 

 

 

476,803

 

 

 

416,069

 

Ceded earned premiums

 

(89,741

)

 

 

(97,191

)

 

 

(275,235

)

 

 

(275,037

)

Net earned premiums

 

71,381

 

 

 

51,955

 

 

 

201,568

 

 

 

141,032

 

Net investment income

 

2,951

 

 

 

2,187

 

 

 

5,136

 

 

 

6,562

 

Net realized gains

 

9

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

72

 

Other revenue

 

2,140

 

 

 

2,799

 

 

 

7,145

 

 

 

8,683

 

Total revenue

 

76,481

 

 

 

56,990

 

 

 

214,160

 

 

 

156,349

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

45,647

 

 

 

32,129

 

 

 

125,727

 

 

 

86,735

 

General and administrative expenses

 

23,256

 

 

 

13,788

 

 

 

63,235

 

 

 

40,946

 

Other expenses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

845

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

1,499

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

4,498

 

 

 

4,326

 

Noncash stock compensation

 

460

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

1,098

 

Interest expense

 

931

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

1,271

 

Total expenses

 

71,793

 

 

 

48,303

 

 

 

196,553

 

 

 

135,221

 

Gains (losses) on embedded derivatives

 

4,871

 

 

 

(121

)

 

 

14,463

 

 

 

1,869

 

Other income

 

29

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

191

 

Income before taxes

 

9,588

 

 

 

8,601

 

 

 

32,146

 

 

 

23,188

 

Income tax expense

 

2,014

 

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

6,741

 

 

 

5,102

 

Net income

$

7,574

 

 

$

6,518

 

 

$

25,405

 

 

$

18,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.35

 

Diluted

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

51,216,869

 

 

 

51,171,416

 

 

 

51,197,296

 

 

 

51,157,726

 

Diluted

 

51,217,005

 

 

 

51,171,416

 

 

 

51,197,482

 

 

 

51,172,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Key Metrics

(in thousands, except for percentages)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Key metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income(1)

$

2,478

 

 

$

6,038

 

 

$

12,606

 

 

$

13,351

 

Adjusted net income(1)

$

5,455

 

 

$

7,678

 

 

$

19,305

 

 

$

20,103

 

Loss ratio

 

63.9

%

 

 

61.8

%

 

 

62.4

%

 

 

61.5

%

Expense ratio

 

32.6

%

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

31.4

%

 

 

29.0

%

Combined ratio

 

96.5

%

 

 

88.3

%

 

 

93.8

%

 

 

90.5

%

Return on equity

 

7.5

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

5.8

%

Adjusted return on equity(1)

 

5.4

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

6.4

%

Return on tangible equity(1)

 

15.5

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

12.1

%

Adjusted return on tangible equity(1)

 

11.2

%

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)Adjusted net income, adjusted return on equity, return on tangible equity, adjusted return on tangible equity and underwriting income are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Trean Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

Assets

(unaudited)

 

 

Fixed maturities, available for sale

$

530,118

 

 

$

471,061

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

35,296

 

 

 

969

 

Total investments

 

565,414

 

 

 

472,030

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

81,489

 

 

 

129,577

 

Restricted cash

 

16,320

 

 

 

407

 

Accrued investment income

 

3,441

 

 

 

2,344

 

Premiums and other receivables

 

153,440

 

 

 

141,920

 

Income taxes receivable

 

1,584

 

 

 

460

 

Reinsurance recoverable

 

384,204

 

 

 

377,241

 

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

 

119,389

 

 

 

129,411

 

Deferred policy acquisition cost, net

 

15,011

 

 

 

13,344

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,369

 

 

 

7,632

 

Right of use asset

 

3,292

 

 

 

4,530

 

Deferred tax asset

 

3,454

 

 

 

-

 

Goodwill

 

142,347

 

 

 

142,347

 

Intangible assets, net

 

68,616

 

 

 

73,114

 

Other assets

 

16,205

 

 

 

8,658

 

Total assets

$

1,581,575

 

 

$

1,503,015

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses

$

578,751

 

 

$

544,320

 

Unearned premiums

 

220,891

 

 

 

219,940

 

Funds held under reinsurance agreements

 

204,828

 

 

 

199,410

 

Reinsurance premiums payable

 

49,512

 

 

 

45,130

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

43,449

 

 

 

29,448

 

Lease liability

 

3,629

 

 

 

4,976

 

Deferred tax liability

 

-

 

 

 

7,520

 

Debt

 

77,459

 

 

 

30,362

 

Total liabilities

 

1,178,519

 

 

 

1,081,106

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (600,000,000 authorized; 51,220,485 and 51,176,887 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

 

512

 

 

 

512

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

289,618

 

 

 

288,623

 

Retained earnings

 

153,795

 

 

 

128,390

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(40,869

)

 

 

4,384

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

403,056

 

 

 

421,909

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,581,575

 

 

$

1,503,015

 

 

 

 

 


Supplemental Table of Other Revenue Components

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Other Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brokerage

$

1,581

 

 

$

1,989

 

 

$

5,396

 

 

$

6,214

 

Managing general agent fees

 

83

 

 

 

88

 

 

 

251

 

 

 

407

 

Third-party administrator fees

 

266

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

838

 

 

 

1,191

 

Consulting and other fee-based revenue

 

210

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

871

 

Total other revenue

$

2,140

 

 

$

2,799

 

 

$

7,145

 

 

$

8,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Table of Net Investment Income Components

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Fixed maturities

 

$

2,628

 

 

$

1,597

 

 

$

6,189

 

 

$

4,734

 

Income on funds held investments

 

 

953

 

 

 

585

 

 

 

2,395

 

 

 

1,783

 

Equity securities

 

 

421

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

1,031

 

 

 

41

 

Unrealized losses on equity securities

 

 

(1,101

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(4,542

)

 

 

-

 

Interest on cash and short-term investments

 

 

50

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

4

 

Total net investment income

 

$

2,951

 

 

$

2,187

 

 

$

5,136

 

 

$

6,562

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Table of Gains (Losses) on Embedded Derivative Components

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives

 

$

5,812

 

 

$

573

 

 

$

16,848

 

 

$

3,761

 

Effect of net investment income on funds held investments

 

 

(953

)

 

 

(585

)

 

 

(2,395

)

 

 

(1,783

)

Effect of realized gains on funds held investments

 

 

12

 

 

 

(109

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(109

)

Total gains (losses) on embedded derivatives

 

$

4,871

 

 

$

(121

)

 

$

14,463

 

 

$

1,869

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Table of Net G&A Components

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Direct commissions

 

$

28,650

 

 

$

27,594

 

 

$

85,691

 

 

$

78,304

 

Ceding commissions

 

 

(23,916

)

 

 

(31,655

)

 

 

(77,541

)

 

 

(89,547

)

Net commissions

 

 

4,734

 

 

 

(4,061

)

 

 

8,150

 

 

 

(11,243

)

Insurance-related expense

 

 

6,038

 

 

 

5,371

 

 

 

17,698

 

 

 

14,796

 

G&A operating expenses

 

 

12,484

 

 

 

12,478

 

 

 

37,387

 

 

 

37,393

 

Total G&A expense

 

$

23,256

 

 

$

13,788

 

 

$

63,235

 

 

$

40,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

G&A operating expense - % of GWP

 

7.7

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

7.8

%

Retention rate(1)

 

 

44.3

%

 

 

34.8

%

 

 

42.3

%

 

 

33.9

%

Direct commission rate(2)

 

 

17.8

%

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

18.8

%

Ceding commission rate(3)

 

 

26.7

%

 

 

32.6

%

 

 

28.2

%

 

 

32.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)Net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums.

(2)Direct commissions as a percentage of gross earned premiums.

(3)Ceding commissions as a percentage of ceded earned premiums.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Underwriting income

The Company defines underwriting income as income before taxes excluding net investment income, non-cash changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, investment revaluation gains, net realized capital gains or losses, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of the Company’s underwriting operations and allows management to evaluate the Company’s underwriting performance without regard to investment income, intangible asset amortization, noncash stock compensation, interest expense, other revenue and other income and expenses. The Company uses this metric because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s underwriting business performance by adjusting for these expenses and sources of income. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income

$

7,574

 

 

$

6,518

 

 

$

25,405

 

 

$

18,086

 

Income tax expense

 

2,014

 

 

 

2,083

 

 

 

6,741

 

 

 

5,102

 

Income before taxes

 

9,588

 

 

 

8,601

 

 

 

32,146

 

 

 

23,188

 

Other revenue

 

(2,140

)

 

 

(2,799

)

 

 

(7,145

)

 

 

(8,683

)

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives

 

(4,871

)

 

 

121

 

 

 

(14,463

)

 

 

(1,869

)

Net investment income

 

(2,951

)

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

(5,136

)

 

 

(6,562

)

Net realized gains

 

(9

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(311

)

 

 

(72

)

Other expenses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

845

 

Interest expense

 

931

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

1,806

 

 

 

1,271

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

1,499

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

4,498

 

 

 

4,326

 

Noncash stock compensation

 

460

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

1,098

 

Other income

 

(29

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(191

)

Underwriting income

$

2,478

 

 

$

6,038

 

 

$

12,606

 

 

$

13,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income outlook

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of certain items, including noncash intangible asset amortization and stock compensation, non-cash changes in fair value of embedded derivatives, other expenses and gains or losses that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance, which items may have a disproportionate effect in a given period, affecting comparability the Company’s results across periods. The Company calculates the tax impact only on adjustments that would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using an expected effective tax rate for the applicable years. The Company uses adjusted net income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives its management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by eliminating the effects of these items. Adjusted net income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted net income differently.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income

$

7,574

 

 

$

6,518

 

 

$

25,405

 

 

$

18,086

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

1,499

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

4,498

 

 

 

4,326

 

Noncash stock compensation

 

460

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

1,098

 

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives

 

(5,812

)

 

 

(573

)

 

 

(16,848

)

 

 

(3,761

)

Unrealized losses on equity securities

 

1,101

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,542

 

 

 

-

 

Realized gain on sale of investment

 

-

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

(1,400

)

 

 

112

 

Other expenses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

268

 

 

 

845

 

Total adjustments

 

(2,752

)

 

 

1,506

 

 

 

(7,921

)

 

 

2,620

 

Tax impact of adjustments

 

633

 

 

 

(346

)

 

 

1,821

 

 

 

(603

)

Adjusted net income

$

5,455

 

 

$

7,678

 

 

$

19,305

 

 

$

20,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company’s outlook for fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income constitutes forward-looking information and the Company believes that it cannot reconcile such forward-looking information to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. Certain of the GAAP components cannot be reliably quantified due to the combination of variability and volatility of such components and may, depending on the size of the components, have a significant impact on the reconciliation.

Adjusted return on equity

The Company defines adjusted return on equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company uses adjusted return on equity as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and other users of the Company’s financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Adjusted return on equity should not be viewed as a substitute for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted return on equity differently.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Adjusted return on equity calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator: adjusted net income

$

5,455

 

 

$

7,678

 

 

$

19,305

 

 

$

20,103

 

Denominator: average stockholders' equity

 

406,587

 

 

 

419,818

 

 

 

412,483

 

 

 

416,200

 

Adjusted return on equity

 

5.4

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

6.4

%

Return on equity

 

7.5

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity

The Company defines tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company defines return on tangible equity as net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company defines adjusted return on tangible equity as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders’ equity during the period. The Company regularly evaluates acquisition opportunities and have historically made acquisitions that affect stockholders’ equity. The Company uses return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity as internal performance measures in the management of the Company’s operations because the Company believes they give management and other users of its financial information useful insight into the Company’s results of operations and underlying business performance by adjusting for the effects of acquisitions on the Company’s stockholders’ equity and, in the case of adjusted return on tangible equity, by adjusting for items that the Company believes do not reflect its core operating performance and that may diminish comparability across periods. Return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity should not be viewed as substitutes for return on equity calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define return on tangible equity and adjusted return on tangible equity differently.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Return on tangible equity calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator: net income

$

7,574

 

 

$

6,518

 

 

$

25,405

 

 

$

18,086

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average stockholders' equity

 

406,587

 

 

 

419,818

 

 

 

412,483

 

 

 

416,200

 

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

 

211,713

 

 

 

214,942

 

 

 

213,212

 

 

 

216,356

 

Average tangible stockholders' equity

 

194,874

 

 

 

204,876

 

 

 

199,271

 

 

 

199,844

 

Return on tangible equity

 

15.5

%

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

12.1

%

Return on equity

 

7.5

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Adjusted return on tangible equity calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator: adjusted net income

$

5,455

 

 

$

7,678

 

 

$

19,305

 

 

$

20,103

 

Denominator: average tangible stockholders' equity

 

194,874

 

 

 

204,876

 

 

 

199,271

 

 

 

199,844

 

Adjusted return on tangible equity

 

11.2

%

 

 

15.0

%

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

13.4

%

Return on equity

 

7.5

%

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


