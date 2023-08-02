Treasure Global CEO, Secretary & Director Acquires 7.6% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) should definitely note that the CEO, Secretary & Director, Chong Teo, recently paid US$0.83 per share to buy US$101k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Treasure Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Chong Teo was the biggest purchase of Treasure Global shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Chong Teo was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Treasure Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Treasure Global insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$2.0m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Treasure Global Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Treasure Global shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Treasure Global (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

