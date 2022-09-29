U.S. markets closed

Treasure Global to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Results on October 13, 2022

Treasure Global Inc.
·3 min read
Treasure Global Inc.
Treasure Global Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (Nasdaq: TGL) (“TGI”, or the “Company”), an innovative e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions and rewards programs, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, before the market open on Thursday, October 13, 2022.


The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Sam Teo, CEO and Jaylvin Chan, CFO.

Event:

Treasure Global Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1-877-704-4453 (Toll Free) or +1-201-389-0920 (International)

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569673&tp_key=c285999dc2

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through October 27, 2022, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13732768. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on TGI’s Investor Relations site: https://ir.treasureglobal.co/.

About Treasure Global Inc
TGI is an innovative Malaysian e-commerce platform providing seamless payment solutions for consumers and merchants with instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs. On a mission to bring together the worlds of online e-commerce and offline physical retailers, TGI is developing a portfolio of leading digital platforms for use throughout Southeast Asia (“SEA”) and Japan. In June 2020, TGI launched its proprietary product, the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. In the ZCITY ecosystem, users can utilize Tazte, a revenue generating digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop touchless management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. As of August 2022, ZCITY had over 2,100,000 registered users and over 2,100 registered merchants.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

U.S. Investor Contact
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
ir_us@treasuregroup.co

Malaysian Investor Contacts
ir_my@treasuregroup.co

Media Contact
Sue Chuah, Chief Marketing Officer
Treasure Global Inc
mediacontact@treasuregroup.co 


