TREASURIES-10-year yields rise from three-month lows, jobs data in focus

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year yields rose from three-month lows on Monday ahead of key employment data due this week, though traders continued to price in the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates as soon as March following dovish comments from Fed officials last week. The market may be volatile this week as traders watch data for any clues on the strength of the U.S. economy. This week's main focus will be Friday's jobs report for November, which is expected to show that employers added 185,000 jobs during the month. "We're past month end, so we don't have that assumed demand that you might have before Friday, and looking at a week when we have a lot of risky economic data being published, a lot of it centered on the labor market," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Yields pared gains after data on Monday showed that U.S. factory orders fell more than expected in October. Benchmark 10-year yields were last up 2 basis points at 4.241%, after dropping to 4.198% on Friday, the lowest since Sept. 1. The have tumbled from a 16-year high of 5.021% on Oct. 23. Two-year yields gained 4 basis points to 4.604%. They reached 4.540% on Friday, the lowest since June 13, and are down from a 17-year high of 5.259% on Oct. 19. Yields tumbled last week after Fed governor Christopher Waller said that he is "increasingly confident" the current setting of the central bank's benchmark interest rate will prove adequate to lower inflation to the Fed's 2% target and nodded to possible rate cuts in a matter of months. Part of that will be continuing to calibrate the benchmark policy rate against the rate of inflation, with continued declines in the pace of price increases warranting eventual rate cuts - a point other officials have made. "They may cut rates early next year as a matter of making sure that the real policy rate, the gap between the nominal policy rate minus inflation, doesn't get too wide," Simons said. "If it does, then that puts more undue pressure on the economy and it seems like ... they are not overly concerned about another leg up inflation." Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said on Friday that the risks of the central bank slowing the economy more than necessary have become "more balanced" with those of not moving interest rates high enough to control inflation. Traders are now pricing in a more than 50% chance of a rate cut in March and see 126 basis points of rate reductions by December 2024. Fed officials are in a blackout period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Dec. 12-13 meeting. December 4 Monday 10:06AM New York / 1506 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.2425 5.3975 0.010 Six-month bills 5.1625 5.3852 0.020 Two-year note 100-130/256 4.6042 0.037 Three-year note 100-184/256 4.3614 0.033 Five-year note 100-220/256 4.1821 0.028 Seven-year note 100-190/256 4.251 0.021 10-year note 102-20/256 4.2414 0.017 20-year bond 102-16/256 4.5908 0.004 30-year bond 105-124/256 4.4178 0.001 (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham)