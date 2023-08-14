TREASURIES-Benchmark yields hit nine-month high before US retail sales

(Updated at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a nine-month high on Monday ahead of retail sales data on Tuesday that is expected to show solid growth in July. Trading conditions were thin with many traders and investors away for summer vacations. Tuesday's retail sales data is expected to show a 0.4% increase in spending during the month, supporting the view that the economy remains solid. It is unlikely to change expectations that the U.S. central bank has finished hiking rates, however, as inflation moderates. “Core inflation is going to creep lower and it’s going to make it hard for the Fed to keep tightening,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. The Fed will release minutes from its July 25-26 meeting on Wednesday. There are no major catalysts that are likely to bring further clarity on Fed policy until future inflation reports and when Fed officials give their interest rate projections for the coming quarters at the central bank's Sept. 19-20 meeting. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Aug. 24-26 could also deliver clarity on Fed thinking. Inflation has moderated in recent months, but remains above the U.S. central bank’s 2% annual target, and solid economic data has defied market expectations of a near-term recession. Higher rates are tightening credit conditions, however, which analysts say will eventually feed through to slowing growth and dwindling price pressures. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a less than 50% chance of a 25 basis points hike at the Fed's November meeting, and see the U.S. central bank as most likely to begin cutting rates in May. Increasing Treasury supply is expected to pull Treasury yields higher than they would otherwise be, and counteract some of the impact of slowing growth. But increases are expected to be gradual enough to not cause any major market disruptions in the short-term. Yields rose after the Treasury Department last week drew soft demand for a 30-year bond auction on Thursday, but interest in three-year and 10-year notes was solid as part of the government's $103 billion refunding. Benchmark 10-year yields hit 4.215%, the highest since Nov. 8, before falling back to 4.207%. Two-year yields gained six basis points on the day to 4.956%. The interest rate-sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007. The inversion in the closely-watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes deepened to minus 75 basis points. August 14 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.29 5.447 0.015 Six-month bills 5.27 5.5004 0.012 Two-year note 99-158/256 4.9563 0.061 Three-year note 99-64/256 4.6457 0.065 Five-year note 98-234/256 4.3705 0.063 Seven-year note 98-36/256 4.3119 0.053 10-year note 97-80/256 4.207 0.039 20-year bond 92-16/256 4.4846 0.029 30-year bond 97-28/256 4.2974 0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)