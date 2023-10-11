Haven Demand Lifts Treasuries as Middle East Conflict Escalates

(Bloomberg) -- Long-dated Treasuries held gains driven by haven demand, with the 10-year note’s yield on course for its biggest two-day drop since March, while hotter-than-expected US wholesale inflation data pushed short-term yields higher.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ahead of an auction of 10-year notes at 1 p.m. New York time, their yield fell as much as 11 basis points to 4.54%, following a 15-basis-point drop on Tuesday. Haven demand trimmed 10-year yields in most other developed bond markets as well. The auction remained on course to draw the highest yield since 2007.

Treasury yields climbed to fresh multiyear highs last week after strong labor-market data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its policy rate elevated while inflation remains above its 2% target. Wednesday’s bigger-than-anticipated increase in producer prices bolstered that view, though consumer-price data due Thursday has more power to sway Fed policy makers contemplating another rate increase this year.

The two-year Treasury note’s yield rebounded to a session high just above 5% after September producer prices rose 0.5%, causing the annual rate to accelerate for a third straight month to 2.2%.

Yields across the Treasury curve reached session lows before the US trading day began after reports that two missiles were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, which also intensified air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. Israeli leaders were discussing forming an emergency national government to coordinate the country’s response following the deadly weekend attacks.

Israel Latest: Missiles Fired from Lebanon; Gaza Set to Go Dark

The Israel-Hamas conflict “increases volatility and uncertainty. Within this scenario the only thing is to keep risk at minimum,” said Althea Spinozzi, senior fixed-income strategist at Saxo Bank A/S. “As things can change quickly on the conflict front, we cannot but remain defensive.”

Story continues

Earlier this week, Fed officials expressed the idea that the recent surge in US yields may have done some of the job of tightening financial conditions for them, lifting Treasuries. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Wednesday interest rates may need to rise further and stay higher for longer than previously expected to get inflation down to the central bank’s goal.

Comments from Fed officials are “a sigh of relief for markets, given everything is so much dependent on where this terminal rates argument goes,” Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, told Bloomberg TV.

The moves may have been compounded by the view that yields went too high. Theophile Legrand, a rates strategist at Natixis SA, said this does not appear to be a classic risk-off configuration, given swap spreads — a measure of risk — are tighter and European equity markets are relatively stable.

“It’s hard to see what the trend will be,” he said, surmising the moves are a reversal of the recent rise in yields led by the longer end of the curve.

Money markets price less than a 40% chance of another quarter-point hike from the Fed this year.

Later in the day, the Fed will publish minutes of last month’s FOMC meeting, when policymakers opted to hold rates steady.

--With assistance from Dayana Mustak and Guy Collins.

(Adds reaction to producer price index, 10-year note auction and updates yield levels.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.