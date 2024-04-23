Treasuries Advance as Record US Auction Lures Solid Buyer Demand

(Bloomberg) -- US government debt advanced on Tuesday as the Treasury’s hefty $69 billion sale of two-year notes lured sold buyer demand — even as a much-desired 5% coupon proved elusive.

The sale of two-year Treasuries was awarded at 4.898%, slightly lower than the 4.904% yield in pre-auction trading at the 1 p.m. New York time bidding deadline. That was a sign that demand outstripped expectations. The auction came amid a backdrop of declining benchmark rates after traders digested that US business activity expanded in April at the slowest pace this year.

“It was a pretty impressive auction,” said Tony Farren, managing director in rates sales and trading at Mischler Financial Group. “And considering the price action we’ve had over the better part of the last two weeks,” with a lot of selling, “the auction was a success. That’s especially true when you consider we have you have $70 billion five-year notes coming tomorrow.”

The sale offered positive signals, according to Farren. Total bids relative to the amount offered — known as the bid to cover rate — was higher than recent sales. Primary dealers also didn’t have to buy a large share of the offering.

The yield on benchmark two-year Treasuries moved to the day’s low after the auction, reaching about 4.91%, down six basis points versus Monday. Ten-year Treasury yields also declined further on the day, sliding about 3 basis points to 4.58%.

Treasury yields have risen each of the last four weeks resilient economic data and sticky inflation pushed traders to further scale back how much they foresee the Federal Reserve cutting rates this year. Swaps traders are only pricing in about 43 basis points of rate reductions for all of 2024, well below the more than six quarter-point reductions they expected at the start of the year.

The market must now absorb two more doses of coupon-bearing debt supply, with the Treasury set to sell $70 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $44 billion seven-year notes the following day.

Thomas di Galoma, co-head of global rates trading at BTIG, also said the two-year auction was “very good.” He warns, however, that the sales of 5- and 7-year notes may not show such solid demand.

“There was a bid in the market after the auction, but it is fading a bit now,” di Galoma said. “The Treasury market will have issues taking down” the rest of the other auctions this week.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Stanton.

(Updates with market reaction, context and comments throughout.)

