TREASURIES-Sell-off drives 30-year yields above 5%, sends shivers through markets

*

10-year yield breaks above 4.85%

*

2s-10s inversion narrows to 31 bps

*

10-year TIPS yield highest since 2008

(Updates with 30-year bond yield, adds comment, details; refreshes market pricing at 0653 GMT)

By Tom Westbrook and Amanda Cooper

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A sell-off in Treasuries entered its third day on Wednesday, pushing long-term yields to highs unseen since the global financial crisis, as expectations of more strong U.S. jobs data raised prospects of higher interest rates.

Thirty-year Treasury yields crossed above 5% for the first time since August 2007, when the problems in the U.S. housing market that unleashed the crisis were starting to become apparent. The 30-year yield rose by as much as 6.3 basis points on the day to a high of 5.0%, as traders sold bonds.

Ten-year Treasury yields were last up 6.9 bps at 4.872%, also their highest since 2007, while five-year yields hit the same milestone, up 6 bps at 4.862%.

The benchmark 10-year yield has risen by 70 bps since this point last week, marking its largest week-on-week increase in a year, and battering stocks, oil, gold and currencies other than the dollar.

Investors are preparing for U.S. interest rates to stay high for a longer and the increase in yields is sending shudders through all areas of the markets.

"I struggle to see how the recent yield moves don't increase the risk of an accident somewhere in the financial system," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Pointing to the relatively abrupt end to years of near-zero interest rates and easy credit conditions and how that shift has changed the trading environment, Reid summed up: "Risky times."

A surprise jump in U.S. job openings in August was the latest trigger for selling and has traders worried that broader labour data due on Friday could strengthen the case for U.S. interest rates to stay high or go even higher in coming months.

The concentration of selling at the longer end of the market has created what is known as a bear-steepening of the yield curve - where longer-dated yields rise faster than shorter-dated ones, because investors believe there is very little case for lower interest rates any time soon.

Story continues

Consequently, the premium of two-year Treasury yields - the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for interest rates - over 30-year yields has narrowed to just -16 bps, from -72 bps a week ago.

"The feedback we're getting is that ... it's difficult to allocate away from the front end," said Mel Siew, portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co in Singapore.

The market move has also come without much change to inflation expectations, meaning 10-year real yields have shot to their highest since 2008 and assets ranging from emerging market currencies to global stocks have stumbled.

Elsewhere, yields on benchmark 10-year German debt rose above 3% for the first time since 2011, the eve of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, while Japanese yields hit decade highs despite heavy buying from the Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill & Simon Cameron-Moore)